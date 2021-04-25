7 Ballet Flats That Are Perfect For Spring & Cost Less Than $50

From yellow gingham print to pointed toes, we’ve rounded up all kinds of ballet flats to pair with your skirts and dresses & fringe jeans this spring. Check out the best ballet flats, here!

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Ballet flats are not just a relic of 2007 — or a requirement for dance class. They are just as fashionable now, in the spring of 2021, just as they have been for years! Ballet flats come in all shapes, prints, and colors, making them an extremely versatile shoe when you feel like upgrading your outfit (sometimes, sandals can be a little too casual). This is why we set out to round up the best ballet flats for your springtime outfits.

Celebrities also love to rock a pair of dainty ballet flats. Just take a look at Nicky Hilton above — the socialite was seen stepping out in a blue pair that she helped design for her shoe collection with French Shoes for an outing in Los Angeles on Dec. 22, 2019. As you can see in the photo, the vivid color of her shoes takes her otherwise comfy outfit — a cardigan and jeans — to the next level. However, the ballet flats are still simple and sweet, so they blend in effortlessly with her dainty pastel cardigan. Now take a look at the ballet flats below that will also complement many of your spring outfits while adding extra flavor:

1. Amazon Essentials Women’s Ballet Flat

We’re kicking off this list with the classic ballet flat that you remember wearing in middle school, with a 2021 twist. These ballet flats feature the same rounded toes and elastic fit that were so popular in the late aughts, but have a yellow gingham print that fit the cottagecore aesthetic that is dominating Spring 2021 fashion. Pair these ballet flats with a billowing white prairie dress and you’re set for a picnic photo shoot in the park. $20, amazon.com

2. Jessica Simpson Women’s Mandalaye Ballet Flat

Feel like an actual ballerina in these ballet flats with criss-cross ankle straps that look like those satin ribbons on real ballet shoes. The feminine detail will pair so cutely with a mini skirt, midi skirt or even daisy dukes (just like the ones that Jessica Simpson — whose brand is selling these ballet flats — wore in The Dukes of Hazzard). $49, amazon.com

3. Ollio Women’s Shoes Faux Suede Ballet Flats

If you’re looking for ballet flats to wear to the office, here’s something a little more professional. The mustard color and ruffles on these suede flats will add a fun flair to your business casual attire without looking too out of place. Pair these flats with ankle-length black trousers and a white satin blouse to transform into that chic professional you always see strutting into New York City offices in Netflix shoes and movies. $27, amazon.com

4. Women’s Blanca Ballet Flats – Universal Thread™

Here’s another fun pair of ballet flats that will spice up your office attire (or your jeans + plain T-shirt outfit for the weekend). Animal prints and funky patterns are all the rage right now, and the spots on these ballet flats — which are not quite cheetah, but not quite polka dots — fall right in line with that trend. $25, target.com

5. Slocyclub Women’s Ballet Flats

Perhaps your version of springtime is less plaid and florals, and more denim, fringe and other details one would imagine in a wild west-inspired photo shoot. If your aesthetic is more rustic-chic, these tan ballet flats with a modern pointed heel will fit right into your spring wardrobe. We can imagine these ballet flats with fringe-bottom jeans and a white bardot top, or a breezy embroidered babydoll dress. $30, amazon.com



6. Mila Lady Flora Stylish Suede Ballet Flats

Springtime also means we’re embracing green in our wardrobes again! The contrast between the two shades of greens and two different materials on these earthy ballet flats also creates a visually-striking effect — you’re literally wearing art on your feet. These flats would look so stylish with a crochet co-ord or a silk skirt. $26, amazon.com

7. XAPPEAL Women’s Amanda – Casual Pointed Toe Slip On Ballet Flat Shoe

Look at how adorable the squiggle details on these ballet flats are! Since whimsical patterns and deconstructed fashion is seeing a rise in popularity, we couldn’t resist throwing in these shoes that stand out from your usual pair of ballet flats. The solid navy color, though, means these ballet flats are not too wild — so, you won’t have an impossible time matching them with your outfits. We suggest wearing these ballet flats with jeans, a crop top and fun jewelry like chunky clay rings and beaded necklaces. You can even throw on a rainbow-hued cardigan over the ensemble, like the one Nicky Hilton is wearing at the top of this article! $40, amazon.com