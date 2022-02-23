Bella Hadid & Jennifer Lopez Rocked Stylish Plaid Coats & You Can Try The Look For Under $100

Bella Hadid & Jennifer Lopez both proved that the hottest trend this season is without a doubt a plaid coat & you can shop a similar style to theirs for under $100.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

If there’s one thing for sure about Bella Hadid, 25, and Jennifer Lopez, 52, it is that they are serious trendsetters. The gorgeous ladies are always on top of the latest trends and the latest look they are loving is a plaid coat. A plaid peacoat is the perfect staple piece to have in your wardrobe and it’s transitional so you can wear it through multiple seasons.

Bella looked fabulous when she was out in New York City on Feb. 15, rocking a long, brown plaid peacoat with a fuzzy maroon scarf, baggy tan corduroy pants, black sunglasses, black leather gloves, chunky black Dr. Martens Fusion 3 Eye Zip Shoes, and massive, furry brown earmuffs.

Meanwhile, JLo looked fabulous when she threw on a high-waisted Coach Plaid Pleated Mini Skirt with a black sweater tucked in and a Coach Men’s Plaid Coat on top. She accessorized with a pair of Foundrae Gold Crescent Ear Hoops with Stars, a Coach Studio Shoulder Bag with Quilting, and Isabel Marant M 0038/S 45Z/Ha Sunglasses.

If you want to try the trend out for yourself but don’t want to splurge, you’re in luck because we found the perfect coat. The Tanming Double Breasted Long Plaid Wool Coat is the perfect option and the best part is – it costs just $52.99. The double-breasted coat is fitted with a bit of a looser fit around the bodice.

The coat is perfect to wear with a pair of jeans and a sweater or on top of a dress or skirt for a bit of a fancier look. There’s a reason why over 800 customers gave this jacket positive reviews and it’s because people absolutely love it.