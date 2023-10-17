Try Ariana Grande’s Girly Eyeshadow Look With the Same Palette She Uses

Image Credit: ETIENNE LAURENT/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Having a go-to and reliable eyeshadow palette is essential for a makeup collection and we found the perfect one for you. In a YouTube tutorial by Ariana Grande for Vogue, she used the Bobbi Brown Blush Nudes Eye Shadow Palette to create a girly eye makeup look. The palette features five different colors, so this is all you need to create almost any look you desire — it’s perfect for traveling or if you’re looking to just have all your eyeshadows in the same place.

Ariana used the left-most color to form the base of her eyeshadow. If you’re looking for a simple and natural daytime look — apply that pink shade and a fun pop of color will be brought to your eye. But, if you’re going out on a date night or out to the club and want more of a smokey eye — the dark brown included in the palette is a fun fall shade that looks amazing in the corner of your eye or even as eyeliner. There’s a mix of matte shades and shimmery shades, so you can decide what you’re in the mood for that day. Also, the shades in the palette flatter all different skin tones — the opportunities are endless!

The shadows are richly pigmented with a soft and smooth texture, which makes it seamless for blending onto the eye. Bobbi Brown suggests brushing a light matte shade across your lid and applying a darker shade along your crease. For fun, you can add a metallic shade to the inner or outer corner and finish it off with a winged eyeliner used in a darker shade.