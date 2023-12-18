Create a Girly Makeup Look With the Same Lip Gloss Ariana Grande Uses

Image Credit: Matt Baron/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

Whether it’s for a stocking stuffer, a little gift or you’re just in need of a new lip gloss, Ariana Grande‘s go-to lip gloss, the Lancôme Juicy Tube, is an iconic option. It’s long-wearing, plumping, hydrating, and high-shine — everything you look for in a lip gloss to throw in your purse whenever you’re looking for a girly pop of color. It’s a cult classic and never goes out of style — since the formula is high quality and reliable.

Shop the Lancôme Juicy Tube for $24 on Amazon today!

The Lancôme Juicy Tube is the perfect size to fit into your purse and it’ll last a while — since you only need to apply a small amount to achieve the perfect ‘juicy lips’ look. This lip gloss lasts 4 hours and will look as glossy as ever every time you apply. There are several different shades to choose from — whether you’re looking for a light shimmer or a bright pink hue, the choice is yours and once you try one, you’ll want them all! There are also 3 different finishes — glossy, sparkly and sheer. The consistency is slightly thick and sticky, so your lips will look and feel luscious all day and all night.

“This is the best choice of Lip gloss I ever purchased. It brings out my lips well, it’s extremely cost-effective and lasts long,” one Amazon reviewer shared. Another said, “Love this lip gloss. Been wearing it for several years. It is very thick and keeps lips moist and super shiny.”