Anne Hathaway’s Must-Have Eye Masks for Traveling Will Lift & Firm Your Skin

We are all guilty of not receiving the 8 hours of sleep we’re supposed to — which can lead to those unwanted bags under our eyes that we do everything in our power to get rid of. Anne Hathaway suggests the Shisheido Uplifting and Firming Express Eye Mask will do the job— which uses retinol to visibly lift and firm under your eyes in just 1 week. Right away you’ll be able to see a brighter and more awakened eye area — you will no longer worry about looking tired and you’ll be ready to start your day.

Shiseido eye masks also help with signs of aging — their exclusive MATSU-ProSculpt Complex helps target age-related puffiness, while the KURENAI-TruLift Complex and ReNeura Technology++™ will strengthen your skin (since it’s very thin around the eye), while also lifting and firming. It’s also very easy to travel with — just throw the masks on before your flight and you’ll land with revived eyes. “I didn’t know that there was skincare specifically designed for skin in its fifth decade,” Anne told People, regarding Shisheido’s ability to help with anti-aging. “I’m thrilled to have that extra little bit of support,” she continued.

Customers were able to see real results after using it. “Skin under my eyes looks firmer and healthier. My eyes look less puffy, less tired and brighter. I’m very happy with this mask,” one customer shared. Another said, “These are the best eye patches that I have ever tried, I was really impressed with them and will continue to use. They feel really refreshing, I found you get instant results, I love how they tighten the skin and reduce the wrinkles under my eyes.”