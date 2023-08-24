Get Long, Voluminous Lashes Like Alix Earle With Her Exact Waterproof Mascara

Image Credit: Fati Sadou/ABACAPRESS.COM/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

The products Alix Earle uses in her makeup routine have a tendency to go viral and the same goes for her favorite mascara, Too Faced Better Than Sex. Alix’s rise to fame, who is now nearing almost 6 million TikTok followers, all started with her “Get ready with me” videos, which feature all the products in her makeup routine. Alix’s lashes are always looking extremely long and full, so she shared her secret behind it all – the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara!

Get the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara for $26.99 on Amazon now!

Alix has gotten so many questions about her process behind getting eyelashes to perfection, that she has given her followers a tutorial. “So I start off with the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara,” she said in her TikTok in December 2022. “I find that waterproof is the only thing that works for holding a curl for me. This mascara has a very thick formula. I like that it’s thick because I feel like it makes your lashes look a lot fuller than the ones that are thin.” Her trick is to intensely curl her eyelashes before applying the mascara.

The mascara’s wand has an hourglass-shaped brush, ensuring the volumizing formula kicks in when applying — making your lashes as long as ever. Also, the more coats you apply, the more intense your lashes will look. If you’re going for more of a natural makeup look, all you need is one coat and your lashes will instantly look full and defined. But if you want a more dramatic look, apply two or more coats. Too Faced makes sure their mascara is perfect for any occasion!