Add Katy Perry’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Drink to Your Holiday Spread

Image Credit: Hippolyte Petit/BFA.com/Shutterstock

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more about our policies and reviews.

If you’re looking for a fun, new nonalcoholic drink to try, Katy Perry co-founded a non-alcoholic brand called De Soi and the Très Rosé. It’s a delicious flavor with notes of tart raspberry and rooibos, so it’s a mix of fruity and floral. De Soi Très Rosé By Katy Perry would be a perfect drink to keep on the table for guests if they aren’t looking for alcohol, so if you’re looking for something to sip on during the day, or even if you want to add alcohol to the drink to make it a delicious mixed drink — it’s that good!

Shop the De Soi Très Rosé By Katy Perry for $24.50 on Amazon today!

Katy created De Soi with Morgan McLachlan to “make a more considered choice for happy hour,” according to their website. They wanted to create a drink that was bubbly and delicious without having to deal with the consequences of alcohol, like a headache, hangover, etc. Also, these drinks have plenty of beneficial ingredients like Lion’s Mane, which can boost brain health and cognition, Saffron, which promotes relaxation and enhances mood, and L-theanine, which promotes calmness. All the ingredients together will also create a mood-boosting buzz without needing alcohol.

Finally, it’s only 35 calories per can! Many customers have had positive experiences with the drink as well. “I’ve tried different kinds of non-alcoholic beverages, but few compare. I love sparkling rosé wine, and this gives me the vibes I’m looking for. Great aromatics, subtle sweetness, effervescence, and nice color,” one customer shared. “There is champagne vinegar in it, so it’s giving kombucha but u don’t mind. This is a good substitute for wine. Glad I tried it, especially since I’m trying to reduce my alcohol intake.