‘You’ Season 5: Everything We Know So Far About The Final Season

Part 2 of You season 4 dropped on March 9.

The ending of season 4 brings Joe back to New York.

You will return for a fifth and final season.

Joe Goldberg took chaos to a new level across the pond in London. The Netflix series ended You’s fourth season in jaw-dropping fashion. There were plenty of twists and bold moves that put Joe back on top. (Read our full breakdown of the ending.)

On March 24, Netflix announced that You will be back for season 5, but it will also be the final season. Joe’s not done just yet, so buckle up. Here’s everything we know so far about You season 5.

Will There Be A You Season 5?

Netflix revealed on March 24, 2023, that You season 5 will be the show’s final season. “We are so incredibly grateful to Netflix and Sera and everyone that has been a part of this show from the beginning,” executive producers Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter said in a statement. “Sera is the most brilliant writer and partner and she will remain a key part of the YOU family as an executive producer. We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come. Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

Sera Gamble will be stepping down as showrunner ahead of season 5 but will continue to be an executive producer. She also released a statement: “I’m immensely grateful to co-creator and all-around genius Greg Berlanti, Caroline Kepnes, my friends at Berlanti Productions and Alloy Entertainment, and our steadfast partners at Warner Bros and Netflix. Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast, and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun. And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch. I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

The new co-showrunners Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo said that “working with Greg and Sera on YOU has been a highlight of our careers and we’re incredibly honored to be entrusted with the final chapter of Joe Goldberg’s story.”

With Joe back in New York City, season 5 will bring the show full circle. Penn Badgley hinted that a fifth season could be the final season of the show. “I signed a six-year contract right out the gate. So they could do two more if they wanted,” Penn revealed on the Happy Sad Confused podcast. “I think if there’s another season, I think it’s only going to be one. I think — this is my understanding, but I don’t know, I really don’t know. But I know that everybody concerned, from the top on down, nobody wants this show to become tired.”

You showrunner Sera Gamble revealed that the show’s team already has a plan for season 5. She also elaborated on the show’s overall future.

“We have an idea for season 5 that we’re excited about. It was never anyone’s intention to run this one into the ground. When we’re done, we’ll be done. And we’ll pack it up,” she told THR. “Even in the early conversations with Penn, the idea was not to crank out episodes forever; it’s to feel like we have told the complete story. And though I feel like tonally, we’re very different and we are not trying to sell Joe as any kind of a hero with a straight face. This is a show that is in the tradition of these single-lead shows with a guy who does increasingly bad things. The beautiful thing about it is that when his arc is complete, so is the show.”

You Season 5 Cast & Crew

You season 5 will likely feature several new characters now that Joe and Kate have left London and moved to New York City. Penn Badgley will obviously be back as Joe Goldberg in season 5, along with Charlotte Ritchie’s Kate. Given that Joe saw Rhys again in the final moments of season 4, you can probably expect to see Ed Speleers again at some point.

Tati Gabrielle’s Marienne is still alive, but Joe has no idea that she managed to fool him by faking her death with Nadia’s help. Tati told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she would be down to catch up with Marienne in season 5. “I would definitely be open to seeing it because I do want to see Marianne actually have her happiness and her peace,” she said.

What Happened At The End Of You Season 4?

The ending of You season 4 was as wild and twisty as you’ve come to expect with the series. Joe Goldberg, along with Kate and little Henry, settled back in New York City after tying up several loose ends in London.

First, Joe dumped Marienne’s body in the park after believing she’d taken her own life while being helped captive. After Kate lamented that her father owned her, Joe decided to kill Tom and end Kate’s daddy issues once and for all. Joe easily killed Tom and framed his bodyguard for the murder.

Afterward, Joe believed that he needed to end his own life to protect Kate. He convinced himself that he’ll end up killing her like the other women he loved. Rhys, the other half of Joe’s consciousness, begged Joe not to go through with it.

Joe jumped but survived the fall. When he woke up, Joe was in the hospital. Joe admitted to Kate that he tried to take his own life. He also confessed his real name and that he’s killed people. Kate accepted Joe’s flaws, and they vowed to “keep each other good” moving forward.

Viewers learned that Nadia helped Marienne fake her death so Marienne could escape Joe’s clutches. After Joe left Marienne’s body in the park, Nadia rushed to her side to give her an injection that woke her up. Marienne was reunited with her daughter, Juliette.

While Nadia discovered all the evidence she needed to put Joe away for good, Joe killed Eddie and waited for her. Joe got the upper hand once again by framing Nadia for Eddie’s death and Eddie for Rhys’ murder.

Joe and Kate moved to New York City, and they managed to spin the whole Madre Linda saga in a positive light for Joe. Joe appeared to finally have the life he’s always wanted. When he looked out the window at Central Park, Joe saw Rhys’ face in the window. That darkness in Joe didn’t die when he tried to kill himself. He can’t escape it no matter how hard he tries.