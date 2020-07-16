Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner & 19 More Celebs Rocking Sexy Wrap Dresses For Summer

Wrap dresses are super chic and can be worn in any season. See how celebrities like Katie Holmes & Kendall Jenner style the look!

Wrap dresses are all the rage right now! The feminine silhouette is perfect for spring and summer. They can also be worn in pretty pastels or fun floral prints to really get in the spirit of the warmer seasons. So if you need some style inspo for this look, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite celeb takes on the trend, which you can see when you click through the gallery above!

Katie Holmes, 41, looked fabulous when she tried the trend while out for a walk in New York City on July 15. The actress showed off her long tanned legs in an oversized black mini dress. The short-sleeve wrap dress featured a lowcut V-neckline and Katie cinched in her tiny waist with a black leather belt decorated in gold studs and little charms. She accessorized her look with a bunch of layered pendant necklaces, a pair of black “ugly sandals” which is one of the hottest trends of the summer, black cat-eye sunglasses, and a floral face mask.

Another look we loved was worn by Kendall Jenner on Nov. 15, 2018. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star turned heads in an orange Dundas wrap dress with a high neckline and shoulder pads. She sported the structured look for the Chaos Sixtynine x L’oscar party, pairing it with clear strappy heels.

Amal Clooney has the most enviable style, so naturally, she’s worn this trend to perfection. While attending a taping of Jimmy Kimmel Live with husband George Clooney on May 7, Amal turned heads in a stunning emerald wrap dress by Oscar de la Renta. She accessorized the ruched, one-shoulder dress with purple drop earrings, a black clutch and two-tone heels. She clearly loved this look as much as we did, because she also wore it to the Catch-22 premiere later that night.

We also adored a wrap dress worn by Jenna Dewan. The Step Up star stunned at the 6th Annual Gold Meets Golden brunch in a beautiful Carolina Herrera Resort number on Jan. 5. The lilac and red printed dress featured a plunging neckline and cap sleeves. The draping of the wrap-around skirt also gave a glimpse at her leg underneath, as well as her beige Giuseppe Zanotti heels.

Both Kendall and Jenna’s dresses were worn during cold months, but they could easily be transitioned into spring and summer looks now that the weather has warmed up. Get clicking through the gallery above to see more ways to rock wrap dresses before you decide to fill your closet with them!