Hailey Baldwin, Larsa Pippen & More Celebs Rocking Denim Jackets Over Mini Dresses

You can never go wrong with a denim jacket over a dress! See how celebs like Hailey Baldwin and Larsa Pippen style this forever fashionable look!

While some fads come and go, it seems that denim jackets will always be in style. One of the easiest ways to wear the piece is by layering it over your favorite mini dress! But just because it’s an easy item to style well, doesn’t mean that there aren’t options to consider. Like, would a white denim jacket pair better with your t-shirt dress or would a dark wash look better? Oversized or cropped? Ripped or embroidered – or both? Don’t worry though, because you can just turn to celebs like Larsa Pippen and Hailey Baldwin who have nailed the trend to perfection.

Larsa made the style look effortlessly chic a while ago when she stepped out in Los Angeles with pal Kourtney Kardashian on Nov. 27, 2017. Despite it being nearly winter, the 44-year-old opted for a grey sleeveless bodycon mini dress. She kept her legs on full display, but warmed up her torso with an oversized distressed denim jacket. Cute!

More recently, Hailey took a grungier approach to the trend. The 22-year-old model stepped out in New York with now-hubby Justin Bieber on July 27, 2018 with an oversized black denim Raf Simons jacket hanging over her shoulders. She paired the look with a black and red floral Bec & Bridge dress and lace-up boots from Alexander Wang. The spaghetti strap dress combined with the large jean jacket and combat boots gave this look a particularly ’90s feel, which actually made it right on-trend. Hey, the ’90s are back!

If you want to switch up the dress you’re wearing with your coat though, Jenna Dewan looked breezy and beautiful in a navy and white pleated maxi dress with an acid wash jacket when she stepped out in Los Angeles on Nov. 26, 2018. Get clicking through the gallery above for even more celebrity style inspo revolving around this trend!