Is There Going to be a ‘Hangover Part 4’? Everything We Know After the Cast Addressed the Idea

Image Credit: Legendary Pictures/Kobal/Shutterstock

It’s the era of sequels, prequels and reboots, and the stars of The Hangover movies have been approached about the possibility of a fourth installment. It’s been 10 years since the release of The Hangover: Part III, so fans are asking whether part 4 could be in the cards. Keep reading to find out what the cast has said and more!

Is ‘The Hangover Part 4’ Happening?

While promoting his film Family Switch in November 2023, Ed Helms was asked by PEOPLE whether he would be open to reunite with his Hangover co-stars for a fourth film.

“Of course,” the comedian said. “I mean, Bradley [Cooper], Zach [Galifianakis], [director] Todd [Philips] — these are some of my favorite people on the planet, so I would do anything with them. Oh my God, I would do anything with those guys.”

However, earlier that month, Bradley appeared on The New Yorker Radio Hour podcast to weigh in on the idea, and he noted one reason why it would not happen.

“I would probably do Hangover 4 in an instant,” the director and actor began. “Just because I love Todd, I love Zach, I love Ed so much, I probably would.” However, he pointed out, “I don’t think Todd’s ever going to do that.”

Ed echoed Bradley’s comment in his subsequent interview, adding, “Like Bradley said, it is highly unlikely Tod would be up for it.”

Two years prior, Zach spoke to Extra about the concept of a fourth movie by joking, “Maybe if they made it a Pixar version … a family-friendly version.” However, the comedian added, “I don’t think anybody has been thinking about that.”

What Happened at the End of ‘The Hangover: Part III’?

The Hangover: Part III ended with a bang. After the wolf pack goes back to Las Vegas to bring Leslie Chow (Ken Jeong) to drug overlord Marshall (John Goodman), Chow kills Marshall. Alan (Galifianakis) then rejects Chow’s gold bar gift as a truce because of Chow’s unhealthy influence on their friend group. The wolf pack then parts ways with Chow, and Alan stays behind in Vegas to start dating Melissa McCarthy’s character, Cassie, whom he met at a pawnshop.

The mid-credits scene reveals that Cassie and Alan got married six months later and partied in Vegas with Stu (Ed) and Phil (Bradley). Upon waking up from another night that they can’t remember, Chow reappears to the shock of the friend group.