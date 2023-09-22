Why Did Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Split? Inside Their Breakup 

Image Credit: John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton were one of Hollywood’s sweetest low-key couples. The former pair portrayed the real-life relationship between Queen’s front man, Freddie Mercury, and Mary Austin in the Oscar-winning biopic Bohemian Rhapsody. So, when the pair split earlier this year, fans were devastated — especially after Rami was spotted sharing a kiss with House of the Dragon star Emma Corrin. Keep reading to learn everything we know about the reason why Rami and Lucy split.

Why Did Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Break Up?

Rami first made headlines in late 2022 after he was spotted hanging out with his No Time to Die costar Léa Seydoux. However, the two appeared to just be hanging out as friends. Nevertheless, Rami confirmed the following year that he and Lucy had called it quits when he was photographed kissing Emma in London.

In August, The Sun reported the reason for their split.

“Rami and Lucy split earlier this year without much fanfare,” a source told the outlet. “They were together for a long time but had grown apart. They are both moving on with their lives and are busy with work.”

Earlier that month, Rami and Emma sparked romance rumors after they were seen together at Bruce Springsteen’s concert in Hyde Park, London.

“Rami has surrounded himself with his mates and has spent the summer enjoying himself,” an insider added to the outlet. “He asked Emma to join him to watch Bruce at BST last month, and they had a great time. Rami is enjoying life and living it up.”

As for Lucy, the Politician actress is focusing on her work. She appeared in the Warner Bros. Box office giant film Barbie, playing the character “Proust Barbie.”

How Long Were Rami Malek and Lucy Boynton Together?

The duo started dating in 2018 after Bohemian Rhapsody hit theaters that year. While accepting his Academy Award for Best Actor in a Leading Role for the biopic, the Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 star famously gushed over his then-girlfriend at the 2019 Oscars.

“Lucy Boynton, you are the heart of this film, you are beyond immensely talented, you have captured my heart,” he said at the time on stage. That year, a source close to Rami and Lucy exclusively told HollywoodLife that Rami was “madly in love with Lucy.”

“He is totally into her and draws much of his inspiration as an artist from her,” the insider added. “He felt natural and at ease acting and trading romantic scenes with her. He feels like it was the easiest thing in the world to work with her on that movie while falling in love. The whole experience was incredibly unforgettable for both of them.”

Who Is Rami Malek Dating Now?

After he and Lucy broke up, Rami began dating The Crown star earlier this summer. However, neither he nor Emma has publicly commented on their relationship status.