Why Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Break Up? Inside Their Brief Split and Reconciliation

Image Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Charli D’Amelio admitted that she and boyfriend Landon Barker aren’t as “perfect” as they seem. During the season 3 finale of The D’Amelio Show, the pair revealed that she split up from him during a trip to the Bahamas. So, naturally, fans are wondering why they decided to break up in the first place.

Why Did Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker Break Up?

In the episode that aired on October 18 of The D’Amelio Show, Landon admitted to Dixie D’Amelio that he argued with Charli during her birthday trip in the Bahamas. Dixie recalled her conversation with Landon during a confessional.

“Landon said, ‘Char just broke up with me.’ I said, ‘What the f**k happened?’” she revealed before Landon’s text message to her was shown. “I did some bulls**t,” he wrote. “I don’t wanna drag you into it. I just want to tell you if you don’t see me around for a while.”

For Charli’s part, the reality TV star noted that she and Landon “just broke up” during her confessional.

“Kinda started in the Bahamas,” the social media influencer explained. “The trip was not as picture-perfect as it seemed at all. He, like, flipped out. He was like, ‘You don’t know how to handle my anxiety.’ So, I was like, alright.”

The former Dancing With the Stars contestant then told viewers that she and Landon were “fighting every single night” while on vacation together, adding that “it was every little thing that [she] did” that would irritate him.

“Then, he left 10 minutes before my birthday and didn’t say anything to me,” Charli continued. “We got back, and I left and I went to the couch, and I was going to go sleep there so he could have his space. He was just so mad at me. This morning, I convinced myself I was crazy, then I talked to him, and now I’m single.”

While reflecting on her actions, Charli confessed to feeling a “little naive” and “stupid for knowing all of the arguments and all of the stuff that was going on and bragging about how perfect he is.”

“I don’t think that I did something wrong,” she insisted. “And I think in a lot of these situations that have happened that I still end up apologizing, and I feel guilty, but I’m not perfect. And I know that.”

While most celebrities publicly address breakups before the word gets out, Charli didn’t. She explained in her confessional that it “disrupts the healing process that you’re going through.”

“I’ve decided I’m not gonna be putting the breakup on the internet,” she said. “It’s so much easier to put stuff out after you’ve already dealt with it. No matter what, we still have respect for each other. I think we both are so young and have so much to learn about ourselves. It’s important for me to be completely independent and thriving without having a boyfriend.”

Are Charlie D’Amelio and Landon Barker Still Together?

Despite their dramatic split, Charli and Landon mended their relationship and are still together today. On October 9, Charli wished Landon a “Happy Birthday” on Instagram, gushing that she was “so thankful” to “get to spend another year by [his] side.”

The pair first started dating in 2022, going Instagram official together that summer.