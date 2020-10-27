Zach Jackson: 5 Things To Know About Clare’s Next One-On-One Date On ‘The Bachelorette’

Clare Crawley will spend some quality time with Zach Jackson during the next one-on-one date on the Oct. 27 episode of ‘The Bachelorette.’

We haven’t seen much of Zach Jackson on this season of The Bachelorette so far, but he’s bound to get some major screen time during the show’s Oct. 27 episode. Zach is the recipient of the second one-on-one date of this season, which means he’ll get alone time with Clare Crawley. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like things go so well for them.

The official episode description reads: “Zach J. is excited about his individual spa date with Clare, but his inability to relax might end in disaster.” We’ll have to wait and see how that turns out, but for now, get to know more about Zach with the five facts below:

1. He came on the show specifically for Clare. Zach has had his eye on Clare since she was on Juan Pablo Galavis’ season of The Bachelor in 2014. He fell for Clare after watching her tell Juan Pablo off at the final rose ceremony, according to his ABC Bio. “[Zach] wants to make it clear that he is only here because he believes Clare is the perfect woman for him,” the description added.

2. He’s a business owner. Zach owns his own cleaning service company called Cleaning Dino. He’s also the co-founder of VidaNativ, a line of CBD-infused products. The products are meant to help with skincare while also providing the powerful effects of CBD.

3. He volunteers with teenagers. Zach is an ambassador for the Lynchpin Foundation, which is a social learning community for students on and off the autism spectrum. The program provides mentoring, social groups and more for teenagers.

4. He’s a grammar nerd. Zach can’t stand when people don’t know the difference between ‘their,’ ‘there,’ and ‘they’re’, according to his ABC Bio. “It drives him crazy!”

5. He can’t dance. Zach admittedly can’t dance and hates jazz music, according to his bio for the show.