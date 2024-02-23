Alex Finnie: 5 Things to Know About Wendy Williams’ Niece

Wendy Williams, 59, was recently diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia (FTD) and is under the spotlight amid her ongoing health battles. The former host of The Wendy Williams Show is now seeking care at a treatment facility for her overall health. Wendy is set to appear in the upcoming Lifetime documentary Where is Wendy Williams?, which will premiere on February 24, 2024.

Ahead of the two-party documentary, her niece, Alex Finnie, opened up to several outlets about her aunt’s condition and what she hopes will come out of the film. During an appearance on Good Morning America, Alex revealed that she hopes Wendy will be able to return to TV – if that’s what her aunt wishes. “My hope for her is that she does whatever she wants to do that makes her happy… and that stays in the bounds of keeping her healthy,” Alex said. Amid the latest on Wendy, below are five things to know about her niece.

Alex Finnie Is Related to Wendy Williams

Alex was born to Wendy’s sister, Wanda Finnie, 65, who is the TV personality’s only sister. This makes Alex the niece of Wendy and one of her closest family members. Most recently, Alex took to Instagram to share a photo with her famous aunt and gushed over her in the caption. “She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she IS the moment,” Alex penned on February 2, 2024. “Walking through this chapter with my family has been emotional to say the least, but let me tell you something about my Aunt Wendy, my godmother— she is strong, she is brave, she is loved. I love you AW.”

Alex Finnie Is a Journalist

Wendy is not the only one in her family to pursue a career in news, as Alex has followed in her aunt’s footsteps. Wanda’s daughter is an anchor and reporter for Local 10 News in Miami and has been with the team since 2018. She recently interviewed The Color Purple star Keenan Washington and gushed over the moment via Instagram.

“Got to interview my former HS @nwsaschool classmate, the super talented @littletown.music ! We talked about his recent role in the movie, ‘The Color Purple’— and he is now getting ready to star in the Broadway revival of ‘The Wiz,'” she penned in the caption on January 27. “We talked about that too can’t wait to see the show! congrats on all your success Keenan.”

She Is Close to Her Mom

Not only has Alex gushed over her aunt online, but she has also honored her mom with sweet posts over the years. In April 2023, Alex took to Instagram to celebrate Wanda’s birthday and shared a sweet video to commemorate the moment. “Candle making today with the birthday girl!!! happy birthday to the most amazing woman I know,” the proud daughter wrote. “Selfless, fearless, accomplished & fabulous! 65 years young! I love you mom. YOU are a blessing to us all.”

She Has a Bachelor of Science Degree

Alex is highly education and earned her degree from St. John’s University in New York City. It was there that she studied television and film production, which eventually led to her current career in journalism. Prior to that, Alex attended the Cushman School and New World School of the Arts for high school, per her work bio page. Over the years, she has covered important topics including Hurricane Michael, the Tree of Life Synagogue mass shooting, and more.

Alex Has Stayed By Her Aunt Wendy’s Side Through Hardship

Wendy’s niece has stuck by her side throughout her ongoing health issues and will appear alongside her aunt in the documentary films. Most recently, Alex appeared on The View and discussed what her family has been going through ahead of the doc’s premiere. Since Wendy has been under a court-appointed guardianship, her family’s access to her has significantly decreased.

“There were conversations early on in the beginning in terms of with the family and trying to, I guess, gather information to get a hold and a perspective on where she’s at and what they need to know,” Alex explained. “And my mom actually says it in the documentary, she says it, and all of a sudden there was just this wall that went down and the family was blocked out. It was April of 2022 and the contact from that point on has been so limited.” Lifetime’s Where Is Wendy Williams? will premiere on February 24, 2024.