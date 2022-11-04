Ty Doran: 5 Things To Know About The New Cal In ‘Manifest’ Season 4

Ty plays the new version of Cal.

Ty is replacing Jack Messina.

Ty’s breakout role was in American Crime.

Part 1 of Manifest season 4 premieres on November 4 and will feature a lot of Cal Stone. This season, the new Cal will be played by Ty Doran. Cal will continue to play a major role as the mysteries surrounding Flight 828 deepen.

So, who is Ty Doran? The 25-year-old has been acting for years, but this is definitely his breakout moment. Here’s what you need to know about Ty.

1. Ty plays the new Cal in Manifest.

Cal disappeared in season 3 and when he returned he was 5 years older. Ty plays this older version of Cal who is trying to navigate all that’s going on with Flight 828 and the loss of his mother. Ty is a series regular in season 4. The role of Cal was previously played by Jack Messina.

2. Ty first appeared in Manifest season 3.

Ty made his initial appearance on Manifest in the season 3 finale “Mayday — Part 2.” During Grace’s final moments, Cal returned as an older version of himself. Grace immediately recognized her son. “It’s okay. I know what I need to do now,” a tearful Cal told his mother before she died.

In season 4, Ty told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Cal is “getting no support” from his father. Cal ends up relying on his sister, Olive. “She is his rock. Any sort of coming back to real life after this devastating moment is all thanks to her.”

3. Ty fit into the Manifest family ‘seamlessly.’

Josh Dallas, who plays Ty’s onscreen dad Ben Stone, told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that Ty “fit into this group so seamlessly.” He continued. “He is very much the essence of Jack, who played young Cal. He is the essence of him, but he brings in so much more depth as an older version of Cal.”

4. Ty’s first major role was in American Crime.

Ty played Peter Tanner in season 2 of the ABC series American Crime. He also starred in the TV series All Night. He’s guest-starred on shows like The Blacklist and Chicago Fire.

5. Ty is on Instagram.

Ty is active on Instagram under the “@_tydoran_” handle. He’s recently been promoting Manifest season 4, but he also posts photos of his friends and personal life. His first Instagram post dates back to 2017.