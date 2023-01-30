Twin Hector: 5 Things To Know About Blac Chyna’s New Man

Twin Hector is an up-and-coming rapper who is dating Blac Chyna

They have been together for at least three years, according to Blac Chyna’s mom

Twin Hector is passionate about music and fashion design

Blac Chyna, 34, seemingly went Instagram official with rapper Twin Hector, 23 (who also goes by Lil Twin), on Jan. 29, 2023 by sharing a slideshow of pictures cuddling up with him on the bench of a stunning white grand piano. They had been rumored to be together for about two years, with Chyna originally sharing a snapshot with him (and then quickly deleting it) in Dec. 2020. Then, in 2021, her mother, Tokyo Toni, confirmed they are indeed in a relationship. “She’s with Lil Twin. They’ve been together about two years or so now,” she told The Sun.

Twin Hector, however, seems to have confirmed their relationship back in Oct. 2021 with a photo of himself grabbing onto her bodacious bottom, which can be seen here. So, who is the man who has the key to the mother of two‘s heart? Read on to learn about rapper Twin Hector.

1. Twin Hector Is A Rapper And Fashion Designer

Twin Hector is a rapper who featured Blac Chyna in his 2021 video, “Woman’s Worth”. The video has more than 200,000 views and has generally supportive comments under it about both Chyna and Twin Hector. He has 5,200 monthly listeners on Spotify as of this writing and his top songs include “Assignment”, “All Into It”, and “Ok Look”.

His website also lists him as a fashion designer, and he has a section that sells his line, SCHIZO. His offerings include t-shirts, shorts, and tracksuits. His tees are printed with a variety of quotes, such as “The Crazy Cousin” and “Prioritize Your Mental”.

“A man of many hats, Hector is putting his creativity and brand first,” his website boasts. “From music to fashion, he delivers high quality results with a keen sense of detail.”

2. Blac Chyna And Twin Hector Were Rumored To Be Engaged

In 2021, a celebrity hairstylist named Jay claimed that Chyna had booked him for her “upcoming wedding”, as you can see by the below screenshot. While his website shows that he has worked with the reality star, the wedding never seemed to happen.

Plus, Chyna’s mom told The Sun that she was unaware of an engagement at the time. “Today was my first-time hearing about it. I’m shocked,” she said. She also confirmed that her daughter was not expecting a child. Chyna shares her daughter, Dream, 6, with ex-fiancé Rob Kardashian, and her 10-year-old son, King Cairo, with rapper Tyga.

3. Twin Hector Likes To Show Off His Money

Money seems to be no problem for Twin Hector. As seen above, in 2022, he created a stick figure person with $50 bills and proudly posed on the ground next to it. Later in the year, he held a thick stack of $20 bills on his shoulder. The stack was so high that it reached above his head. He’s also posted with luxury cars several times and even gloated that he “Came home 2 Lamb Chop for Dinner..” in Aug. 2021 as he laid across a white Lamborghini.

4. Twin Hector Loves Playing Basketball

While fashion and music seem to be the passions that make him money, Twin Hector also has another passion: basketball. His Instagram feed is scattered with footage of him playing the spprt. Plus, during the early morning hours of Jan. 30, 2023, he posted an Instagram Story from Los Angeles and asked if anyone was around to shoot some hoops. Now that’s dedication!

5. Tattoos Cover Twin Hector’s Torso

Like several other famous musicians, such as Justin Bieber or Travis Barker, Twin Hector’s torso and arms are covered by tattoos, as seen here. Some of his tattoos include “Madonna” on his right chest and “Twin” on his left chest. He also has a swear word written on the side of his left chest, a bird flying on his upper left chest, and a spiderweb on his right arm.