Blac Chyna Debuts New Boyfriend Twin Hector As They Pack On The PDA In New IG Photos

Blac Chyna shared that she has a new boyfriend, as she shared photos of herself with Twin Hector on Instagram on Monday, January 30. The model posed with Twin as they dressed in matching white outfits in front of a piano for a series of cute shots. Chyna, 34, looked absolutely head over heels for the rapper and captioned the post with a loving emoji, surrounded by hearts.

Both Chyna and Twin sported white tracksuits with a black stripe going down the sleeve and leg. In the last shot, Chyna ditched the jacket and just rocked a white sports bra, while her new beau had his jacket home and showed a white tank top. She looked gorgeous in the new photos. For most of the shots, the rapper sat on the piano bench, while Chyna rested on his knee and he cuddled up to her. In one shot, he was lovingly looking up at her. Chyna had a huge smile on for some of the photos, which her new boyfriend also shared on his Instagram Story.

While not much is known about Chyna and her new boyfriend’s relationship just yet, Twin did share a short video on Instagram of the two out for a drive on Thanksgiving 2022. He shared a video message wishing his fans a happy Thanksgiving, which also included Chyna. “More than enough 2 Be Thankful for Happy Thanksgiving,” he wrote while tagging Chyna.

Twin is a rising rapper who has released four albums so far. His most recent release was No Love Lost, which he dropped in December 2022.

The new romance comes seven months after Chyna reached a settlement with her ex Rob Kardashian in their revenge porn lawsuit. While details of the settlement were not released, the agreement prevented the case from going to trial. The agreement came about a month after Chyna lost to the Kardashian family in her defamation lawsuit against reality stars. The Real Blac Chyna star had sued the Kardashians for $100 million, claiming that they had defamed her to get her show Rob & Chyna canceled, but the jury ruled in the Kardashians’ favor.