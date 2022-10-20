Tristen Nash: 5 Things To Know About The Late Son Of WWE Star Kevin Nash

Tristen Nash was the son of semi-retired WWE/WWF wrestler, Kevin Nash

Tristen died at the age of 26, and his cause of death has not been revealed

Tristen was a musician and podcaster who was engaged to the love of this life when he died

The son of WWE/WWF champion and Hall of Fame inductee Kevin Nash, Tristen Nash, died at the age of 26 on Oct. 20, 2022. His unexpected death was confirmed by Fightful’s managing editor Sean Ross Sapp via a Twitter pose on behalf of Tristen’s parents. “On behalf of Kevin and Tamara Nash, I have to, unfortunately, report that their son, Tristen Nash, has tragically passed away at the age of 26,” he wrote. “Tristen recently started working on Kevin’s new podcast and the two enjoyed their time together. The Nash family asks if you could please respect their privacy during this time.”

Very unfortunate news to share. Sending love to the family of Tristen Nash. pic.twitter.com/VIj0dLqjcV — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) October 20, 2022

Although he was the son of a WWE star, Kevin did pursue a career in professional fighting. Instead, he pursued a music and podcasting career, and he had recently gotten engaged to the love of his life. Read on to learn about the late Tristen Nash.

Tristen Juggled Many Talents

Tristen was a man of many talents. According to his Instagram page, he was the singer and songwriter for the band The. Builders, an author, and a podcast technician. Even more impressively, he was trilingual, speaking English, French, and Creole. He was based in Ponce Inlet, Fla., per his Facebook page, but hailed from Scottsdale, Ariz. His Facebook page also says he studied at Daytona State College, but it’s unclear if he graduated.

His band has a full album available on Bandcamp titled Box Car and A Jug of Wine, which can be listened to here. Furthermore, he was excited to be working on his father’s Kliq This podcast, which he posted about exactly one week before his death.

Tristen Struggled With Mental Health

Tristen, like his father, had several tattoos. One of his tattoos was was a cursive statement that read, “How did you become the story I always tell while skipping stones?” He showed off the ink on Oct. 10, 2022 and used his caption to advocate for mental health awareness. “#mentalhealthawareness a huge part of my life that I never acknowledge. Know that you are loved and needed. Enjoy each second,” he wrote.

That same day, he posted emotional lyrics to his Facebook page. “I broke my own heart I’m trying to convince myself.. That I can suffer if I want, mother f—ker Just put me back on your shelf,” he penned.

Tristen Was Engaged

The vocalist was engaged to a woman named Savanna Kern when he died. He and Savanna got into a relationship in July, according to his Facebook page. She appears on his Instagram page for the first time in July.

Sav was clearly the love of Tristen’s life, as he often shared images with her on social media. Alongside a selfie with Savanna from Oct. 8, 2022, the musician wrote, “The best friend I could ever have. The love of my life and beyond brilliant. I love you so much Savanna.” He also called her his “future wife” in a post he shared earlier in the month. “If I could give you one thing in life, I would give you the ability to see yourself through my eyes; Only then would you realize how special you are to me, ” a quote on a necklace packet that is meant to be given to a fiancée read. “You know who you are,” Tristen playfully wrote in the caption of the image.

Tristen Underwent A Weight Loss Transformation

Tristen took to Instagram in Jan. 2022 to show off his impressive 75-pound weight loss. On the left side of the split image, he showed himself merrily drinking a beer wearing a flannel. On the right, he shared an image of himself in a similar flannel with a noticeably slimmer waistline. “75 pounds down feels so much different. #weightloss,” he wrote alongside the before-and-after photo.

Tristen Was A Foodie

The late podcaster enjoyed posting about the food he ate along his journey through life, as exemplified by the several posts on his Instagram feed such as the above sushi spread. He was seemingly unafraid to try different things, and even tried alligator ribs at one point. Tristen would even post about food when he was hungry, such as his Oct. 13, 2022 image of grilled chicken with tomato and mozzarella on top. “So I’m beyond hungry now,” he captioned the scrumptious-looking plate. The post would be his last.