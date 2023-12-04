Tom Taylor: 5 Things to Know About the Actor Playing Cregan Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’

Image Credit: Jed Knight/Shutterstock

Summer 2024 is going to be all about House of the Dragon. HBO released the first trailer on December 2, which gave fans a glimpse at all the fire and blood to come in season 2. The network also confirmed several castings, including Cregan Stark.

After months of rumors, Tom Taylor will be taking on the role of the Stark leader in the second season. Cregan will play a major part in House of the Dragon moving forward. So, who is Tom Taylor? Where have you seen him before? Hollywood Life has rounded up everything you need to know about the 22-year-old rising star.

Tom Will Play Cregan Stark in ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 2

Tom has been cast as Lord Cregan Stark, the Lord of Winterfell in House of the Dragon. At the end of season 1, Rhaenyra Targaryen sends her eldest son Jace to Winterfell to gather support for her claim to the Iron Throne. Jace and Cregan bond during Jace’s time in Winterfell.

Tom confirmed his casting in a clever Instagram post on December 3. “Woof,” he captioned his photo, a nod to the grey direwolf that is House Stark’s sigil. Harry Collett, who plays Jace Velaryon, posted an Instagram photo with Tom with a wolf emoji as the caption. Tom will likely appear early on in season 2 given the timeline of George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

Tom Started Out as a Child Actor

Tom’s first onscreen role was in the TV series The Last Kingdom in 2015. He played young Uhtred at 14 years old. He went on to play Jake in The Dark Tower movie alongside Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey.

Tom Recently Starred in a Netflix Movie

The actor played Luther Jones in the Netflix film Love at First Sight with Haley Lu Richardson and Ben Hardy. He also appeared in 6 episodes of the TV series The Bay in 2023.

Tom Hails From England

Tom was born in Surrey, England. He has a twin sister named Erika. Tom attended drama school before pursuing acting full-time.

Tom Is a Musician

In his free time, Tom makes music. He goes by the name ISAMADNESS. “I try and make different music. I’m working on U.K. bassline at the moment,” he told A Book Of. He’s also been working on a clothing line.