Thomas Kingston: 5 Things to Know About Pippa Middleton’s Ex

Thomas Kingston, who once dated Kate Middleton‘s sister Pippa Middleton, has died at the age of 45. The husband of Lady Gabriella and son-in-law of Prince and Princess Michael of Kent’s passing was announced in a statement shared by his family via PEOPLE.

“It is with the deepest sorrow that we announce the death of Thomas Kingston, our beloved husband, son and brother. Tom was an exceptional man who lit up the lives of all who knew him. His death has come as a great shock to the whole family, and we ask you to respect our privacy as we mourn his passing,” the statement read.

A palace spokesperson also revealed that King Charles III and Queen Camilla have also been informed about Thomas’death. “The King and The Queen have been informed of Thomas’s death and join Prince and Princess Michael of Kent and all those who knew him in grieving a much-loved member of the family,” the palace said. “In particular, Their Majesties send their most heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Gabriella and to all the Kingston family.”

Find out more about Thomas and his history with Pippa below.

Thomas Kingston Was a Financer

Thomas worked in a finance career and most recently held a position as director of Devonport Capital, which specializes in providing finance for companies in “frontier economies.” According to Devonport Capital’s website, he started out in the Foreign Office.

Thomas also has a bachelor’s degree in economic history from Bristol University and previously worked at Schroders and Voltan Capital. In 2003, he became project manager for a “Government sponsored conflict resolution project” in Iraq, and according to the Telegraph, he was in Baghdad, working for the release of hostages after joining the Foreign Office’s Diplomatic Missions Unit.

Thomas Kingston Dated Pippa Middleton

Thomas and Pippa reportedly had a romance that ended in 2011. Not much is known about their relationship but they reportedly remained friendly after their breakup and romantically moved on. Pippa married James Matthews in 2017 and they share three children.

Thomas Kingston Married into the Royal Family

Like Pippa, Thomas romantically moved on and married Lady Gabriella, who is the second cousin of King Charles as they are both great-grandchildren of George V, at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in May 2019. Many royal family members attended the wedding, including Prince Harry and Queen Elizabeth II. Before they said “I do,” they had been dating for a number of years and he proposed in 2018.

Thomas Kingston Was Reportedly Found Dead at a Residence in England

Thomas was reportedly found deceased in Gloucestershire, England on the evening of Sunday, February 25, 2024. Emergency services were called shortly after and no cause of death was immediately revealed, but it was reported his death involved no suspicious circumstances or other parties.

Did Thomas Kingston Have Any Children?

Despite being married for over four years, Thomas and his wife, Lady Gabriella, never welcomed any children.