Sophia Ali: 5 Things To Know About Tom Holland’s Gorgeous ‘Uncharted’ Co-Star

Sophia Ali stars alongside Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg in the new movie ‘Uncharted.’ Sophia is one of Hollywood’s most talented rising stars. Here’s what you need to know about the actress.

Uncharted is the next big film coming to theaters. Tom Holland is back on the big screen — not playing Spider-Man — and going on an entirely new adventure. In Uncharted, Nathan Drake and his partner Sully go on a dangerous quest to find the greatest treasure that has never been found. This journey leads them to Sophia Ali’s Chloe Frazer.

So, who is Sophia Ali? In addition to Uncharted, the 26-year-old has had major roles on popular TV shows. From The Wilds to representation, here are 5 key things to know about Sophia.

1. Sophia has a leading role in ‘Uncharted.’

Sophia stars as Chloe Frazer in the film adaptation of the Uncharted video game. Chloe is a treasure hunter like Nathan Drake. The character of Chloe originated in the video game.

2. She is one of the stars of ‘The Wilds.’

Sophia was one of the breakout stars of The Wilds, which premiered on Prime Video in 2020. The series follows a group of girls stranded on a deserted island after their plane crashes. Sophia plays Fatin Jadmani, a spoiled rich girl who has to adapt to survive in the middle of nowhere. Sophia will return for the show’s upcoming second season.

3. Representation is important to Sophia.

Sophia was born in San Diego. She is Indian Pakistani American and also Muslim. In an interview with Elite Daily, Sophia said that she has “wanted to make representation important to me in my career. It felt like something that was necessary for my moral compass. Instead of making it about me, it could be about something that was bigger than me. I love acting, obviously. It’s so much fun and that’s motivation enough, but to have this other motivator of giving other people the opportunity to see someone onscreen that looks like them, which I didn’t have growing up, it makes me feel good.”

4. Sophia made history on ‘Grey’s Anatomy.’

Sophia played Dr. Dahlia Qadri on Grey’s Anatomy from 2017 to 2019. She was the first prominent character in the show’s history to wear a hijab, and the show’s first hijabi intern. In a pivotal season 14 episode, Sophia’s character took off her hijab to save a life.

5. She previously dated Tyler Posey.

Sophia was in a relationship with Teen Wolf actor Tyler Posey from 2017 to 2019. They met on the set of the movie Truth or Dare.