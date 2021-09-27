Sofia Ghavami: 5 Things To Know About One Of New Pros Of ‘DWTS’ Season 30

Sofia Ghavami is one of the new ‘DWTS’ pros of season 30. Here’s what you need to know about this fresh face in the ‘Dancing With the Stars’ ballroom!

More dancers, more fun! In addition to the celebrity contestants, dancer Sofia Ghavami has joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30 as a new pro. She made her debut during the season 30 premiere on September 20.

So, who is Sofia Ghavami? She will continue to make appearances throughout DWTS season 30. From her role on the show to her dancing past, HollywoodLife has rounded up 5 key things to know about Sofia.

1. Sofia is one of two new pros.

Sofia joined the cast of Dancing With the Stars season 30 alongside fellow pro Ezra Sosa. Sofia and Ezra were first seen dancing together during the season 30 premiere. The pair will also be “prepped to step in in case a pro is injured, ill, or unable to compete in any way,” according to ET Online.

2. She appeared on another popular dance show.

Sofia was a part of So You Think You Can Dance season 16. The Miami native was part of the Top Ten girls and was paired with all-star Marco Germar for a jazz dance. She didn’t make the Top Ten finalist but Ezra did! Sofia was also a pro on Univison’s Mira Quién Baila.

3. Sofia toured with ‘DWTS’ alums.

Sofia’s already worked alongside some of best pros on DWTS. She toured the U.S. with Val Chmerkovskiy, Maks Chmerkovskiy, and Peta Murgatroyd on their MVP Confidential tour. Val is currently paired with Olivia Jade.

4. She was in a ‘Paradise Hotel’ ad.

If you’re a Paradise Hotel fan, you likely recognized Sofia in a promo for the FOX show in 2019. “No, no I am not part of a dating show BUT this was fun to shoot,” Sofia wrote on Instagram in 2019.

5. Sofia is on Instagram.

Sofia has nearly 25,000 followers on Instagram. She has “DWTS newbie” as part of her bio. She is also on TikTok.