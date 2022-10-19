Sis: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Playing Dunaway In ‘AHS’ Season 11

Fans of American Horror Story will meet actress and singer Sis when season 11 premieres on October 19. Sis makes her first appearance in Ryan Murphy‘s anthology horror series in American Horror Story: New York City. Sis is super talented and now she gets to show off her acting ability alongside AHS veterans like Zachary Quinto, Billie Lourd, and Patti LuPone. Here’s everything you need to know about Sis.

Sis plays Dunaway in ‘AHS: NYC’.

There’s not much known about Sis’ character Dunaway, at least not yet, other than the character poster that FX released on October 12. It shows Sis wearing a glittering green dress. Sis shared the photo to her Instagram, with the caption, “shes here.”

She’s worked with Ryan Murphy before.

Sis played a member of the ballroom community in Ryan Murphy’s FX series Pose. The series starred Billy Porter and MJ Rodriguez and aired for three seasons until June 2021. Sis’ other television acting credits include The Last OG with Tracy Morgan.

She’s an activist.

Sis is a passionate activist and has organized protests across the United States. She has two organizations, including The Next Generation Project, which is dedicated to protecting Black trans lives, and Thee Open House Project, which helps marginalized and low-income theatre audiences and artists.

She’s on tour in a Broadway show.

Sis recently took on the role of Ado Annie across America in the Broadway National Tour of Oklahoma!. Sis talked about her role in Oklahoma! in an April 2022 interview with The Washington Post. “My interpretation of this character, and this role, is in relation to how I live and exist,” Sis said. “There’s no way to ever compare or compete with someone who has lived a completely different life than you. I didn’t feel any kind of fear. I wanted to do the role justice.”

Sis is trans.

“Being a trans woman in this industry, I know firsthand that people don’t value the existence of trans people,” Sis said in an interview from September 2021. That same month, Sis led a protest in New York City that supported the lack of trans people on Broadway in New York City. Sis dubbed the protest the Trans March on Broadway.