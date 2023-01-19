Reyn Doi: 5 Things To Know About The Breakout Star Of ‘That ‘90s Show’

Reyn Doi is a Japanese-American actor and dancer.

He grew up in Hawaii.

He plays Ozzie in That ’90s Show on Netflix.

That ’70 Show fans are in for a major treat of nostalgia thanks to Netflix with the spinoff series That ’90s Show. Premiering Jan. 19, the show takes place two decades after the conclusion of the original teen sitcom, and follows Donna and Eric’s daughter Leia, who spends the summer at her grandparents Kitty and Red’s Point Place home for the summer of 1995. Leia parties in the basement, just like her parents did many years ago, with new friends like Ozzie. Ozzie is played by 13-year-old Reyn Doi, who is the breakout star of the show.

Reyn plays Ozzie in That ’90s Show.

Ozzie is described as “an insightful and perceptive teen” by Netflix. The streamer has also confirmed that Ozzie is openly gay. Reyn spoke to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY and revealed what it was like working with original cast members Debra Jo Rupp and Kurtwood Smith. “They were just so nice in making us all feel welcomed into this new environment,” Reyn said. “It was really exciting to work with them. I was like screaming. But we’ve all grown really close.”

He’s from Hawaii.

Reyn’s family is Japanese but he grew up in Hawaii. He moved to Los Angeles to pursue acting. Reyn admitted in a 2021 interview with Photobook Magazine that he misses Hawaii. “I am happy that I moved, but sad because I can’t see my best friend every day at school or go to the restaurants that I love and visit the beautiful beach,” he said.

He started acting the age of 9.

Reyn said in the Photobook interview that his “acting journey started” when he was 9 years old and went to a workshop in Los Angeles. He got booked for a commercial after his very first audition.

He did a movie with Kristen Wiig.

Reyn’s breakout role was the 2021 comedy flick Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar, where he starred opposite Kristen Wiig. He gushed about the experience in an interview with MidWeek. “It was so fun. I had a blast,” Reyn said. “Being able to work with Kristen Wiig and Annie Mumolo and other different actors… I feel that it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity and a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

He’s also a dancer.

Reyn is passionate about dancing just as much as he is about acting. In fact, he landed his first commercial gig because of his dance skills. “I’ve always loved dancing because I love grooving and vibing to the music,” he told Photobook Magazine. “I feel like a part of me has always been a dancer. I will always love both dancing and acting,” Reyn added.