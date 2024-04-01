Who Is Ramy Youssef? 5 Things to Know About the Comedian Who Hosted ‘SNL’

Ramy Youssef made headlines after hosting Saturday Night Live on March 30. The 33-year-old comedian has been in show business since he starred in his first gig on Nick at Nite’s See Dad Run. Most recently, he starred in the award-winning film Poor Things, which was nominated for Best Motion Picture at the 2024 Academy Awards.

Learn more about Ramy below!

Ramy Youssef Is a Comedian

After getting into acting on Nick at Nite, Ramy’s comedy career kicked off when he appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in 2017. His jokes tend to feature nods to the Millennial generation in addition to his background as a practicing Muslim. His most famous comedy shows were the specials Ramy Youssef: Feelings and Ramy Youssef: More Feelings.

He’s Starred in Movies and TV Shows

After landing his main role in See Dad Run, Ramy’s self-titled Hulu TV series came out in 2019. He also served as the co-creator of the series Mo. His acting credits include a recurring role in the TV show Mr. Robot and the movies Poor Things and Wish.

On top of being a working actor and comedian, Ramy is also a director and writer, having directed an episode of The Bear.

Ramy Roussef Is Married

The actor has been married since 2022. Without revealing his wife’s identity, she is reportedly from Saudi Arabia and works as a visual artist.

He Hosted ‘SNL’ in March 2024

On March 30, Ramy delivered his monologue in Studio 8H, and he mentioned the ongoing Israel-Palestine conflict in addition to the upcoming 2024 U.S. presidential election.

“I don’t like either option to be honest with you,” Ramy said, referring to President Joe Biden and Donald Trump. “I really think our next president should be a woman. You know what I mean? Like, that would be amazing.”

After saying that he thinks the next president “should be a trans woman,” he reacted to the crowd’s lesser applause. “A little less support, yeah. That’s New York, right? New York’s like, ‘We’re liberal, but we’re Italian. Watch out!’”

On a more serious note, Ramy explained to the crowd that he prayed for his friend, whose family is in Gaza.

“God, please, please help Ahmed’s family. Please stop the suffering. Stop the violence,” he said, before adding, “Please free the people of Palestine, please. And please free the hostages, all the hostages, please.”

Ramy Won a Golden Globe

In 2020, Ramy received the Golden Globe Award for Best Actor – Television Series Musical or Comedy for his role in Ramy. He was also nominated for two Emmys: Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series and Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series.