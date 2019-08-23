P.K. Subban: 5 Things To Know About Hockey Player Who Lindsey Vonn Is Engaged To

P.K. Subban just scored big when it comes to love. The NHL star popped the question to Lindsey Vonn. Before these sports stars start planning their wedding, get the scoop on Lindsay’s fiancé.

Who needs a gold medal or the Stanley Cup when you’ve got a ring around your finger? Lindsey Vonn, 34, and P.K. Subban, 30, revealed they were engaged to Vogue on Aug. 23. “I got the ring and said, ‘You know what? I’m just going to do it home.’ Everything kind of came together on that day,” he said. The proposal caught Lindsey totally off guard, but once she realized what was going on, she said yes! Now, the former Olympic skier and current NHL star have a wedding to figure out – but not just yet. “We’re not in a big hurry to get married,” she said. So, as they bask in the glow of their new engagement, here’s what you need to know about Lindsey’s future husband.

1. He’s Canadian. Pernell-Karl Sylvester “P. K.” Subban was born in Toronto, Ontario. His parents are both Caribbean immigrants. His father moved from Jamaica to Sudbury, ON, in the 1970s, the same time his mother, Maria, relocated from Montserrat to Hamilton, Ontario. P.K. grew up in Toronto and played for the Belleville Bulls during his junior career. The Montreal Canadiens drafted him at the 2007 NHL Entry Draft. After playing his last junior game in 2009, he signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal.

He made his NHL debut in 2010. He bounced in-between the Canadiens and their development team, the Hamilton Bulldogs until joining the NHL team full-time in 2011. He played with Montreal until the team traded him to the Nashville Predators in 2016. The Preds traded him to the New Jersey Devils in the 2019 off-season.

2. He and Lindsey have been dating for two years. The couple first met at – of all places – the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Sports Awards. He chatted with Lindsey and her younger sister. “Karin’s the one who was working really, really hard for me,” P.K. laughs. “I was obviously interested in wanting to talk to Lindsey. But at the time, she was already dating [someone else], so I couldn’t really speak to her.” After Lindsey became single, P.K. took his shot – and the rest was history.

“After a few months of dating, I knew he was the one I wanted to be with, though,” she told Vogue. “He makes me happy, and he’s so positive and energetic.”

3. Family means a lot to him. On P.K.’s official website, he has a section where he gives love to his mom, dad, and four siblings. “This is my dad, AKA Big Karl. He is the definition of a family man, has the biggest heart, and is all about giving back to those in need.” “Meet Mama Subban. She holds down the fort, keeps this family together and pretty much runs the show.” “This is Nastassia. She’s my eldest sister, and she also runs my foundation!” “Meet Tasha. Even before she became an educator, she helped teach me how to skate and even let me use her figure skates my first time on the ice.”

4. His brothers are also hockey stars. “This is my brother Malcolm. He currently plays for the Las Vegas Golden Knights,” P.K. says on his website. Malcolm Subban, 25, is a goaltender for the Vegas Knights and nearly won the Stanley Cup with the Knights. The youngest Subban child, Jordan, 24, is currently a free agent. He previously played in the American Hockey League for the Utica Comets, the Ontario Reign and the Toronto Marlies.

5. P.K. is known for her personality on and off the rink. P.K. is known for a hard-hitting play style and a “colorful” personality that has drawn some criticism from hockey’s old guard. “A lot of things are said about me,” he told ESPN in 2017. “None of that stuff ever really bothered me. I’m not that self-absorbed where I think everybody on the planet is going to love me or love everything about me.”

“You’re going to have people disagree. They may not think how I play the game is the right way. Or they may not think everything I do is truly authentic and real, but that’s just life. What are you going to do? All you do is continue to work on yourself every day as a player and as a person, and that’s it.”