Oli Green: 5 Things To Know About Sienna Miller’s 26-Year-Old Boyfriend

Oli Green is an actor and model, known for his role in ‘A Good Person.’

He’s been dating Sienna Miller since 2022.

Sienna revealed that she’s pregnant with their first child together on Aug. 21, 2023.

Oli Green, 26, is a rising star in the acting world. The model has been appearing in various aspects of the entertainment industry for a few years now, and he’s just continuing to grow. Outside of his work, Oli has gained a lot of attention for his relationship with actress Sienna Miller, 41. It was revealed that the actress was pregnant with their first child together when she was photographed with her baby bump showing, while out in Ibiza on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023. Now that they’re expecting their first child together, find out more about Oli here!

Oli is a model

While Oli has been working in a variety of different industries, he’s been working as a model for many years, which shouldn’t be surprising given how handsome he is. He’s appeared in many different campaigns over the years, including for Gap, Burberry, and Paper Magazine, per Models.com.

He’s also an actor

While he’s mostly worked as a model, Oli has also been beginning to break it into his the acting world in recent years. His first acting appearance was in 2019 for the music video for John Eatherly’s “Burnout,” but he’s been getting some TV and movie roles. He appeared in one episode of The Crown, and the movie A Good Person. He’s also expected to appear in the upcoming movie Lift in 2022.

He made his red carpet debut with Sienna in March 2022

While it’s not clear when exactly Sienna and Oli got together, they first sparked rumors when they were spotted leaving the BAFTAs in 2022, per People. After the fact, they walked the red carpet together at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscars Party. Since then, they’ve appeared together at various events, including being seen on vacation and the Wimbledon Tennis champion.

He studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute

Oli got his start in acting after studying the craft at the prestigious New York institution. He had also posted a photo of himself with some classmates, tagging the school as the location. In the caption, he wrote, “Talent breeds talent.”

What has Sienna said about him?

While the couple has mostly kept their relationship private, Sienna did open up a little about her relationship and what she likes about dating younger men in a December 2022 interview with Vogue. “There’s a misogyny that is ingrained in men of my age and older that I don’t see in [the] generation below,” she told the outlet.