Sienna Miller, 41, Pregnant Again: See Photos Of Baby Bump Debut In Bikini

Sienna Miller is going to be a mom for the second time! The Lost City Of Z actress, 41, revealed that she’s going to have another baby while on vacation in Ibiza, as she was seen with a baby bump in new photos, which you can see here, via People. Sienna’s baby bump was showing as she relaxed on the edge of some water on the sunny vacation.

The Anatomy of a Scandal star had her baby bump poking out as she sported a brown bikini. Her baby bump was also visible as she wrapped a skirt around her waist, as she stood down on the side of the water. Sienna hasn’t spoken about her pregnancy yet.

Sienna is dating model Oli Green, 26. The pair were first spotted together back in March, per Page Six. More recently the two were spotted on a getaway to St. Tropez in July. She’s already a mom to daughter Marlowe, 10, with Being Julia actor Tom Sturridge. Her daughter was born in 2012. Marlowe was also seen on the St. Tropez trip on a boat ride with her mom and Oli.

Sienna and Tom split up in 2015, but she opened up about having a good co-parenting connection with him in a 2017 Allure cover story. “We do bedtime every day. We felt like as much togetherness as possible would be ideal, and fortunately we really love each other and are best friends, and so that works. It’s not that it’s not complicated, because it is,” she said.

Sienna opened up about the joys of being a mom in a recent interview with Vogue, and it seems like she’s going to be very excited to get those same joys again. “You become aware that someone is just infinitely more important than you ever are and that is incredibly relieving,” she said. “I think it was the first time that I suddenly did the math on what life was and I’m grateful for that because it makes you treasure each moment.”