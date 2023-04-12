Nate Diaz: 5 Things To Know About UFC Star Set To Fight Jake Paul

Nate Diaz is a professional mixed martial artist and UFC star.

He spent over 15 years fighting in the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Nate is reportedly getting set to fight Jake Paul in a boxing ring in Dallas, TX this summer.

Nate Diaz, 37, is one of the most recognizable UFC fighters out there. The professional mixed martial artist is set to enter the boxing ring to fight against YouTube star Jake Paul in Dallas, TX on Aug. 5, TMZ reported. The big event is reportedly being put on by Jake’s Most Valuable Promotions and Nate’s Real Fight Inc. and will be shown live on Pay-Per-View. Jake took to Instagram to post a promo photo of the upcoming fight and wrote, “August 5th we commemorate the funeral for Nathaniel Diaz as we send him in casket back to Dana [White]. Refreshments will be provided at the service. Black Tie Attire.” Nate also shared the same photo, but didn’t add a caption.

Find out more about Nate and his history, before he goes up against Jake, below.

He started his MMA career as a teenager.

After he started training in marital arts at the age of 11, Nate went on to compete in a MMA fight against Robert Limon in 2002, when he was just 17. It was reportedly his first competitive experience and he eventually made his official professional MMA debut, competing mostly for World Extreme Cagefighting (WEC). In 2006, he fought for the WEC Lightweight Championship against Hermes França, but lost in the second round.

Nate won The Ultimate Fighter 5.

Nate got a lot of attention when he was a contestant on The Ultimate Fighter 5 and fought on Jens Pulver‘s team. After a number of fights, he advanced to the finals and competed against his teammate Manvel Gamburyan. He won by submission when Manvel was forced to drop out in the second round due to a dislocated shoulder. The victory led him to spending over 15 years fighting in the UFC, making him a UFC star.

He teamed up with his brother for other business endeavors.

Nate and his brother Nick Diaz, who is also a professional MMA fighter fighting under UFC, collaborated to run a Brazilian jiu-jitsu school in Stockton, CA. It’s called the Nick Diaz Academy. As advocates for cannabis, Nate and Nick also have a licensed line of marijuana pre-rolls made by California Finest, and founded a CBD company called Game Up Nutrition.

In Sept. 2022, Nate announced he was starting his own combat sports promotion company called Real Fight Inc.

Nate got into a brawl at a previous Jake Paul boxing match.

Nate was in a brawl backstage at the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match back in Oct. 2022. He reportedly slapped one of the members of Jake’s team and made headlines. It resulted in him being removed from the event. After the brawl, Jake spoke out about Nate’s actions. “Nate Diaz was here acting like a bitch. Everyone wants that fight. He tried to fight people in the hallway. Nate, stop fighting people for free, let’s do it in the ring, okay?” he reportedly said.

He’s a father.

Nate is reportedly the father of two daughters. One was born in June 2018 and the other in Aug. 2022.