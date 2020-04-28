Ms. Minnie: 5 Things About ‘Little Women Atlanta’ Star, 34, Who Tragically Died After Hit & Run

One of the stars of Lifetime’s ‘Little Women Atlanta,’ Ms. Minnie, has sadly died at just 34 years old. She was involved in a hit-and-run car accident on April 27.

Ashley “Minnie” Ross, otherwise known to fans as “Ms. Minnie,” is tragically dead at the age of 34. “It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross, aka “Ms Minnie,” of Little Women Atlanta, has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34,” a rep for the reality star said in a statement. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.” Here’s more to know about Ms. Minnie:

1. She’s been on ‘Little Women Atlanta’ since season one. Little Women Atlanta premiered in Jan. 2016 as a spin-off of the hit Lifetime show, Little Women: LA. The series follows the lives of little women who are living in Atlanta. Ms. Minnie is one of three stars who has been a series regular on the show since the first season. Five seasons of the show have aired so far, with season five ending in July 2019 and the sixth expected to air at some point in 2020. Since season six was already mostly (if not fully) filmed at the time of Ms. Minnie’s death, she’ll be part of the main cast for one more season when the show returns.

2. She was dating a music producer. Ms. Minnie confirmed her relationship with Slickbeatz, a music producer based in Atlanta, in 2019. He wrote the following on Instagram after Minnie’s tragic death: “The moment I saw you, I just knew it. I realized that you are all that I have been searching for all my life. I love you today, I love you tomorrow and I will love you the same 10 years from now. Ima miss you baby.”

3. She was a dog mom. Ms. Minnie had a dog named Khloe, who turned 11 earlier this month. She referred to the dog as her “furry daughter” in an Instagram tribute post on Khloe’s birthday.

4. She had a podcast. in 2018, Ms. Minnie started a podcast with her Little Women Atlanta co-star, “Monie.” However, Monie left Atlanta to move to Houston, and during an interview in 2019, Ms. Minnie also revealed that she was working on her own podcast.

5. She was previously engaged. Ms. Minnie was engaged at one point in her life, but said that she ended the relationship when she found out that her ex was cheating on her.