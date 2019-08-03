Mikey Foster: 5 Things To Know About Social House Member Dating Ariana Grande

Social House’s Mikey Foster is rumored to be dating Ariana Grande after opening for her ‘Sweetener’ tour. We’ve got five things to know about the talented singer-songwriter.

Ariana Grande just dropped her collab “Boyfriend” with Social House‘s Mikey Foster on Aug. 2 and it is all kinds of hot. They play star-crossed lovers fighting off an obvious crush who finally come together for an epic make out at the end of the music video. Now they’re reportedly dating. “They’re seriously enjoying each other’s company, and have quietly been elevating their relationship. However, they are far from boyfriend/girlfriend…and are apparently just feeling things out”, The Blast reports. We’ve got five thing to know about Mikey.

1. Mikey is one half of the performing and songwriting duo Social House.

He along with Charles “Scootie” Anderson make up the group. They’ve been Ariana Grande’s opener on her Sweetener tour. They named their act after the WiFi handle for the creative group home they first lived in when they moved to L.A.

2. Mikey has a Scooter Braun connection.

Scooter is Ariana’s manager and when Mikey and Scootie moved from Pittsburgh to LA, they signed a joint venture with Scooter’s SB Projects and Interscope Records.

3. Mikey co-wrote two of Ariana’s big hits, along with writing, producing and arranging songs for other artists.

He’s credited as a songwriter and producer on Ari’s smash singles “Thank U, Next” and “7 Rings.” He also co-wrote Meghan Trainor‘s “Champagne Problems” and Chris Brown‘s “Rock Your Body.” Mikey and Scootie also produced Jennifer Lopez‘ “Dinero.” They have a long history with Ariana, dating back to 2015, where they co-wrote and co-produced songs for her Christmas & Chill EP.

4. Social House dropped their first single in 2018.

Titled “Magic in the Hamptons,” the tune featured Lil Yachty and was released on June 18, 2018. It was certified gold in April of 2019.

5. Mikey and Scootie are releasing their debut EP next week.

Social House’s debut EP, Everything Changed is due out Aug. 9. It will feature “Magic in the Hamptons” and 2018’s “Higher,” as well as their most recent single, “Haunt You.”