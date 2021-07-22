Michael Barrett: 5 Things To Know About Anna Faris’ Husband After She Confirms They ‘Eloped’

Anna Faris has confirmed that she and Michael Barrett secretly got married. Here are five things you should know about her new husband.

Anna Faris , 44, is a married woman once more, as she confirmed that she “eloped” with her longtime boyfriend, Michael Barrett. The big reveal was shared on the actress’ podcast, Anna Faris Is Unqualified, on July 19 — one day before Michael first sparked wedding speculation by wearing a ring out in public.

“I think we’ve spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I’m looking around, just so, just my fiancé’s right…he’s now my husband,” she said. After being showered with messages of congratulations, Anna apologized to Michael for blurting out the news.

“Yes, we eloped…I’m sorry. I didn’t know… I’m sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can’t say fiancé anymore,” she said to Michael. “Thank you, it was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great.”

Want to know more about Michael? Here are five interesting facts about him:

1. Anna and Michael fell fast for each other.

The pair met in May of 2017 while filming the reboot of the 1987 rom-com Overboard in Vancouver, BC. Four months later Anna and Chris split, and in Sept. 2017 Anna and Michael were photographed on a date at the Malibu Chili Cookoff. A few weeks later they were spotted getting cozy at Malibu’s famous Neptune’s Net roadside diner and they’ve been the picture of bliss ever since.

2. As a cinematographer, Michael has worked on some big movies.

He was the director of photography on films including Zookeeper, Ted, Ted 2, and Kiss Kiss Bang Bang.

3. Michael got his big break with the CBS crime drama.

After getting his start shooting music videos and short films, Michael worked on the hit procedural since it’s 2001 inception and was the director of photography on 31 episodes through 2004. He also worked on CSI: Miami, shooting five episodes in 2004.

4. Michael is a native Californian.

He was born and raised in Riverside, CA. He attended UCLA, initially studying history, then he began taking film classes. Michael eventually went on to study film at NYC’s Columbia University.

5. Michael and Anna are good at keeping secrets.

The couple has been engaged since Nov. 2019, but they did not initially tell the public. That’s when Anna was first photographed sporting the yellow diamond ring on her finger. She didn’t try to hide it either, as it’s been visible on her hand in Instagram photos promoting guests on her weekly podcast Anna Faris is Unqualified. But she never mentioned that she was betrothed while interviewing her celeb guests. She waited three months to actually tell the world that yes, she and Michael are getting married. And now they’re officially husband and wife.