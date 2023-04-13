Mia Goth: 5 Things To Know About The Actress Cast In Marvel’s New ‘Blade’ Movie

Mia Goth gained fame with a breakout role in ‘Nymphomaniac.’

She has had a famous on/off romance with Shia LaBeouf.

Mia joined MCU’s ‘Blade in April of 2023.

Mia Goth is joining the MCU! Deadline reported on April 12, 2023 that the quirky actress had been secured in an as-yet undisclosed role, joining Mahershala Ali in Marvel Studios’ Blade. Mia’s new role comes as no surprise, as she’s been seen recently in high profile roles including in Brandon Cronenberg’s horror flick Infinity Pool with Alexander Skarsgard. She was also recently seen in A24 studio’s slasher shocker X and a 2022 sequel called Pearl.

She’s also known for a seemingly volatile on/off relationship with Shia LaBeouf. Here’s what else to know about Mia Goth as news emerges that she will be joining the MCU in an unknown role.

1. While Mia is British, she grew up in Brazil.

She was born in London but moved to her Brazilian mother’s homeland as a child. She was raised there before moving back to England when she was a teenager.

2. Before acting, Mia got her start as a model.

After she moved back to London, she was discovered by Storm Model Management when she was just 13. Her slim figure, alluring eyes and pillowy lips landed her numerous modeling campaigns. She’s currently the face of Prada’s latest fragrance.

3. Mia has had a tumultuous on/off relationship with Shia LaBeouf.

Mia has had a famously tumultuous relationship with Holes actor Shia LaBeouf, punctuated by drama and intermittent splits. The romance began in 2012. However, in Mar. 2016, he told a cashier at an Los Angeles area Gelson’s that he was marrying Mia, and she was spotted with a diamond engagement ring on her hand.

4. She’s reportedly now married.

They held a quickie commitment ceremony in Las Vegas in 2016 — with an Elvis Presley impersonator officiating! It wasn’t a legal wedding, according to a local official — but Shia later confirmed the marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. They split two years later and filed for divorce amid Shia’s romance with FKA twigs, which eventually fizzled out — as did a reported relationship with Margaret Qualley.

The duo reconciled in February 2022 amid news of Mia’s pregnancy with the Transformers actor.

5. She is a first-time mom.

Shia and Mia welcomed their first child together in March of 2022, with PEOPLE confirming the news after the couple was seen in April of 2022 pushing a stroller in Pasadena. Later, another outlet reported that Shia had shared both the sex and name of their child.

“I have a little girl, Isabel; she is five months old and just beginning to develop the last half of her laugh; it’s AMAZING,” he reportedly wrote in a letter to Olivia Wilde, published by Variety in August of 2022. “Mia, my wife & I have found each other again & are journeying toward a healthy family with love and mutual respect.”