Megan Wollover: 5 Things To Know About Tracy Morgan’s Wife As They File For Divorce

Another A-list couple has called it quits. Tracy Morgan sorrowfully shared in a statement that he and his wife of five-years, Megan Wollover, 33, have decided to go their separate ways. “Sadly, after nearly five years of marriage, Megan and I are filing for divorce,” the SNL alum, 51, shared. “This is a challenging time for all involved.” Before the two stars go through divorce proceedings, here are five things you should know about Megan Wollover.

1) She’s an actress. Megan is fairly famous in her own right. She was a producer on an episode of her former husband’s series The Last O.G., which co-stars Tiffany Haddish, and appeared in the 2010 short Unholy Rollers as Letisha. She’s also a former model, according to her Instagram which has been set to private.

2) Megan and Tracy began dating in 2011. Tracy underwent a difficult divorce from his first wife, Sabina, in 2009. The couple had been separated for roughly eight years when they finally called it quits. Megan and Tracy’s first public appearance was at the Emmy Awards in September 2011, where Tracy announced that the two were an item.

3) Megan was with Tracy during one of his darkest years. Fans of Tracy will recall that the star was in a horrific traffic collision in June 2014 that saw a Walmart truck collide with a limousine in which Tracy was traveling from a stand-up gig. Tracy suffered a broken leg and femur, broken nose, and several broken ribs, and underwent immediate surgery on his leg. He was later transferred to a rehabilitation center, and Megan was there every step of the way. On July 7, 2014, Megan took to Twitter to share the below message, featuring a throwback photo of the two. “Loving you more and more everyday,” she captioned the image, adding the hashtag “strength.”

Loving you more and more everyday #strength @RealTracyMorgan @MeganWollover ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gzZPRYvm90 — Megan Morgan (@IAMMeganMorgan) July 7, 2014

4) The two married not long after Tracy’s accident. Roughly one year after Tracy’s accident, he and Megan married in a lavish ceremony in New Jersey. Their nuptials were a long time coming, especially since they had struggled so much in 2014 due to Tracy’s accident and rehabilitation process. It was a beautiful, happy occasion to say the least.

5) They share one daughter. Long before their wedding and Tracy’s car accident, the couple welcomed their first and only child together. Maven Sonae Morgan, was born on July 2, 2013 in New York City. She is Megan’s first child and Tracy’s fourth — sharing three sons with his first wife, Sabina.