Maurissa Gunn: 5 Things To Know About 'BIP' Star Who's Falling For Riley Christian

There’s a hot new couple in Paradise! Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian took things to the next level following their date on last week’s episode.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian connected in a big way after his arrival to Mexico on the Aug. 24 episode of Bachelor in Paradise. Riley asked Maurissa out on a date, and the episode ended with them hooking up in bed together. Before Riley arrived, though, Maurissa had a connection with Connor Brennan, and even got a rose from him at the first rose ceremony.

On the show’s Aug. 30 episode, Maurissa will have to deal with confronting Connor after her steamy night with Riley. The 25-year-old came to Paradise after a short stint on The Bachelor, but it looks like she’ll definitely be making waves on the beach. Learn more about Maurissa with five facts below.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian on 'Bachelor in Paradise'.

1. What Happened To Maurissa On ‘The Bachelor’?

Maurissa was a contestant on season 24 of The Bachelor with Peter Weber. However, she did not get much screen time during her stint on the show, as she was eliminated during the first episode. Maurissa was one of eight women who Peter sent home at the very first rose ceremony. However, the early rejection didn’t stop her from believing in love, and she returned for Bachelor in Paradise for another shot at finding her soulmade!

2. Maurissa Is A Former Pageant Girl

When Maurissa was a teenager, she competed in beauty pageants. She even won Miss Teen Montana 2013 during her reign in the pageant world. The year prior, she was the first runner-up in the Miss Teen Montana competition.

3. Maurissa Has Lost 80 Pounds

Although Maurissa spent years competing in pageants, she struggled with body image issues during this time in her life. During this time, she was in a five-year relationship, but they eventually broke up due to conflicting ideas about marriage and the future. After the breakup, Maurissa eventually moved to Atlanta and stepped up her fitness routine, leading to an 80-pound weight loss. She debuted her weight loss with a before-and-after photo in 2017.

4. What Does Maurissa Do For Work?

Maurissa works as a Patient Coordinator at a Plastic Surgery office in Atlanta. She has been with the company since April 2019. She previously attended Montana State University Billings, where she graduated in 2017.

5. Maurissa Has A Large Family

Maurissa is one of TEN siblings. She is the oldest child in her family.