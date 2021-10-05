See Pic

Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian Get Engaged On ‘BIP’ Finale — See Her Gorgeous Ring

maurissa gunn riley christian
ABC/Craig Sjodin
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ABC's "Bachelor in Paradise" stars Abigail. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “708” – Heading into the long-awaited cocktail party, five women prepare to be sent home, but first, they’ll have to make it through one of the craziest nights in Paradise history. Starting off with a bang, the beach’s most controversial couple faces a reckoning they can’t come back from. Then, one couple pays a visit to the Boom Boom Room, another endures a birthday breakup of epic proportions, and one unlucky lady gets a second chance at love, all before the rose ceremony even begins. When the roses are finally handed out, there’s one more surprise in store…WHAT?! Lil Jon has arrived as the next guest host and he’s not playing around, OKAY? In fact, he brought a whole new batch of guys with him who will make their entrances soon. Later, as a new day begins, it feels like a fresh start in Paradise. But is there more hope or heartbreak on the horizon for these beachgoers? Only time will tell on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 14 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) THOMAS, REBECCA KUFRIN
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “705” – Watch out Paradise, there’s a storm brewing. As the women prepare to hand out their roses, nerves are getting the better of the men. But just when the future seems written, guest host Lance Bass has one more surprise up his sleeve, and it’s a big one. For the first time, a Bachelorette has made her way to Mexico and Becca Kufrin – rose in hand – is bringing the heat to the beach. Is that all? Not a chance. More familiar faces will make their entrances and the remaining couples will be put to the test, none more than Joe and Serena who will face their biggest challenge yet … and her name is Kendall, on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, AUG. 31 (8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) ABIGAIL, NOAH
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - ““709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) NATASHA, ED View Gallery View Gallery 35 Photos.
Deputy Editor of New York City

It’s happily ever after for Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian on season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’! The two left the show as an engaged couple, with Maurissa sporting a gorgeous new sparkler on her left hand.

Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian are engaged! After hitting it off on the beach in Mexico, the lovebirds took their relationship to the next level during the Oct. 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Maurissa and Riley went to the “Boom Boom Room” on their very first date, so it was no surprise when they opted to hit up the Fantasy Suite during the last week of filming, and the night just brought them even closer together. Then, Riley got down on one knee and proposed at the final rose ceremony.

Maurissa
Maurissa’s engagement ring from Riley. (ABC)

He presented Maurissa with an absolutely breathtaking Neil Lane engagement ring. The rock featured a massive opal cut diamond in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds. The couple declared their love for one another before he popped the question.

Maurissa, wearing a blue jumpsuit, gushed that Riley showed her “fairytales do exist.” She told him, “I knew I love you the first time I met you.” She also said Riley made her feel “safe” and “protected.” Riley felt the exact same way.

Related Gallery

'Bachelor In Paradise': See The Hottest PDA Photos Of Season 7 -- Joe, Serena & More

BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “709” – There’s more than one storm brewing this week in Paradise. Picking up right where we left off, a devastated Kendall shares a tearful confession with her former beau, but a coupled-up Joe just can’t tell her what she wants to hear. Then, guest host Lil Jon attempts to turn up the heat, bringing in two new guys who are ready to make up for lost time. Meanwhile, some couples are taking it to the next level while others hit stumbling blocks, but things only get more complicated as clouds roll in and Paradise is forced to take a break from the beach. When the clouds part, even if there isn’t a lot of damage from the storm, that doesn’t mean there won’t be a mess to clean up on “Bachelor in Paradise,” TUESDAY, SEPT. 21 (8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) KENNY, MARI
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) MAURISSA, RILEY
BACHELOR IN PARADISE - “710” – Time is running out in paradise, but before these beachgoers can look toward the future, they’ll have to deal with the present. Ahead of the rose ceremony, tension between Aaron and Ivan escalates, but it’s not long before a shocking discovery has everyone switching sides. After the roses have been handed out, the final guest host emerges. Newcomers hit the beach, and one couple learns how to open up. Later, those still on the beach will dance the night away at a totally rad ‘80s-themed prom where, just like in high school, there will be plenty of laughter and tears, a shocking breakup and enough drama to fill three hours. “Bachelor in Paradise” airs TUESDAY, SEPT. 28 (8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC. (ABC/Craig Sjodin) WELLS ADAMS, JOE, SERENA P.

“I love you, and I’ve loved you since our very first date. But I just need to be sure. With that said…” Riley said to Maurissa before getting down on one knee. She started to cry and accepted his proposal. Maurissa and Riley are officially headed down the aisle!

Maurissa was one of the women to arrive on the first day of filming for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Initially, she hit it off with Connor Brennan, and she got a rose from him at the first rose ceremony. However, once Riley arrived during week two, she quickly shifted her focus. Riley asked Maurissa on a one-on-one date, and she accepted. They connected right away, and the rest is history!

maurissa gunn riley christian
Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian at the ‘BIP’ prom. (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Since then, Maurissa and Riley have been one of the strongest couples in Paradise. At one point, fans feared Maurissa might give up on the relationship in favor of Demar Jackson, who arrived on the beach during the Sept. 21 episode. Maurissa had previously mentioned that Demar was the one guy who she was interested in meeting on the show, but that was before she got to know Riley so well! During a chat with Demar, Maurissa made it clear that she was invested in her relationship with Riley. Eventually, she and Riley told each other that they were falling in love with one another.

maurissa gunn riley christian
Maurissa Gunn gives Riley Christian a rose on ‘BIP.’ (ABC/Craig Sjodin)

Now, they’ll finally get to publicly live out their lives as an engaged couple after having to hide the news for the last two and a half months. Maurissa may have been eliminated on night one when she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she’s definitely found her happily ever after!