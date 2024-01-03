Who Is Matt Bomer’s Husband? All About the ‘Fellow Travelers’ Star’s Spouse

Matt Bomer is a great actor and an even better husband. The Fellow Travelers star, who is nominated for a 2024 Golden Globe for his performance in the Showtime miniseries opposite Jonathan Bailey, has been with his partner, Simon Halls, for over 13 years. Their love story started when Matt, 46, hired Simon, 59, to be his publicist and they fell for each other immediately. While they prefer to mostly keep their relationship out of the spotlight, the couple has always shown support for each other in their respective careers in Hollywood.

Keep reading to learn more about Simon and his marriage to Matt.

Who Is Matt Bomer’s Husband, Simon Halls?

Simon is a successful Hollywood publicist. He started his career at Warner Bros before moving to Russia to be the Public Relations Manager of the country’s first McDonalds. Two years later, Simon moved back to the U.S. and joined BWR Public Relations, where his clients included Jude Law, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Matt. Simon later founded Slate PR, which reps major stars like Neil Patrick Harris, Ryan Murphy, and Ridley Scott.

Simon is also involved in philanthropy. He serves on the board of Project ALS and served on the Entertainment Council for Hillary Clinton’s presidential campaign.

How Did Matt Bomer & Simon Halls Meet?

The couple met when Matt hired Simon to be his publicist after joining the cast of White Collar. At the time, Matt was not out of the closet. Matt confirmed he was gay in 2012, after he and Simon were already married, during an acceptance speech for his Steve Chase Humanitarian Award.

When Did Matt Bomer & Simon Halls Get Married?

Matt and Simon tied the knot in 2011 in a private ceremony in New York. “It was very chill,” Matt told Out magazine three years after the wedding. “Very small: only our nearest and dearest. There’s a security, a validity of knowing that it’s legal. It’s hard to put into words. It’s just a feeling, I guess — something about saying vows in front the people around you who love and support you,” he added. “I think it was good for our family.”

In 2016, Matt told PEOPLE that he and Simon look at Matt’s grandparents’ marriage as inspiration for their own relationship. “[My grandparents] just celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary, so I always look to them and I see how every day they express their love for each other and I try to follow,” the Magic Mike star said. “They’ve set a pretty good model for me to follow.”

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Matt said, “My grandparents were together from the time they were teenagers on, and I used to ask them and they’d tell me, ‘One day at a time. So, I guess I try to adapt that philosophy, but also just having perspective. You know, at the end of the day, the family and our home life is the most important thing and keeps everything else in perspective.”

Do Matt Bomer & Simon Halls Have Kids?

Matt and Simon have three sons who were all born via surrogate. Kit Bomer Halls was born in 2005 followed by twins Henry Halls and Walker Halls who were both born in 2008. The three boys have joined Matt at various red carpet events over the years.

In 2018, Matt joked with Entertainment Tonight about how he takes roles that aren’t appropriate for his kids to watch. “I just have to make sure that I start working on more things that they can see!” he said. “‘Cause they’re like, ‘You do this, but then we can’t watch it.’ I’m like, ‘When you’re older maybe!’ ”

While Matt and Simon both work in Hollywood, the Maestro star previously told PEOPLE that he’d prefer his sons stay out of the spotlight. “I don’t want anybody out on stage any time soon,” Matt said in 2015. “I want them to have a nice, normal childhood.”