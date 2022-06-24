Mason Thames: 5 Things About The 14-Year-Old Breakout Star Of ‘The Black Phone’

The Black Phone is a new supernatural horror film from director Scott Derrickson, released in theaters on June 24. Ethan Hawke is the most famous face in the principal cast. But the standout performance comes from 14-year-old Mason Thames. Mason plays an abducted teenager who uses a mysterious phone to communicate with his captor’s previous victim. Here’s five key things you need to know about Mason in honor of his brilliant performance in The Black Phone.

Mason plays Finney in ‘The Black Phone’.

Mason’s character Finney is a middle schooler who gets bullied and harassed at school. While walking home one day, he’s abducted by The Grabbler (played by Ethan Hawke). From captivity, Finney discovers a disconnected black phone and is able to communicate with The Grabbler’s most recent victim, who Finney just so happens to know.

He’s new to acting.

Mason started acting when he was 11 years old, according to his website. In 2019, he landed the recurring role of the younger version of Danny Stevens in the popular Apple TV+ series For All Mankind. The following year he was cast as Robbie Knievel for a limited series titled Evel. The show, which was also set to star Milo Ventimiglia of This Is Us, was put on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He studied ballet.

Mason’s website says that the talented teen studied ballet even before he started acting. He was chosen to perform with a professional International ballet company on tour for four years and was the youngest cast member.

His next role is a thriller film.

Mason is set to star in the thriller film Boys of Summer as Noah Reed, a young boy who seeks help from a detective (played by Mel Gibson) to solve a mystery on Martha’s Vineyard. Lorraine Bracco, Nora Zehetner, and Abby James Witherspoon also star. The film is currently in post-production and is expected to be released in late 2022.

Mason is active on Instagram.

Mason has almost 10,000 followers on his Instagram page. He updates his fans on his acting jobs with his posts. He shared photos from The Black Phone red carpet premiere in Los Angeles on June 22 with his fellow cast members Ethan Hawke, Madeleine McGraw, Jeremy Davies, and James Ransone.