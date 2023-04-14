Mark Sheehan: 5 Things To Know About The Script Co-Founder Dead At 46

Irish rock band The Script has lost a member. The band announced on Friday, April 14 that its co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan died due to a “brief illness”. He was 46 years old. A post to the band’s official Instagram page (seen here), read, “Much loved husband, father, brother, bandmate and friend Mark Sheehan passed away today in hospital after a brief illness. The family and group ask fans to respect their privacy at this tragic time.”

Mark Sheehan co-founded The Script with the band’s lead vocalist and keyboardist, Danny O’Donoghue, and drummer, Glen Power, in 2001. They released their self-titled studio album in 2008 and went on to release five more albums. The “We Cry” hitmakers were nominated for their first Grammy for Album Of The Year for Back Of My Mind at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards in 2022. Read on to learn more about Mark aside from his musical contributions below.

Mark Sheehan’s Wife is Rina Sheehan

Mark was married to his wife, Reena Sheehan (some outlets have spelled her name as “Rina”), for just over two decades, per Page Six. The couple shared three children — Cameron, Avery, and Lil — and were based in America, where they met. “Rina is from Texas. We met on the road,” the late musician once revealed, per Sunday World. “I was producing and working in different studios and she was a studio session singer and backing singer. And we just kind of clicked in the usual way you do.”

Mark Skipped Out On A Tour Last Year For Family Obligations

Mark did not join The Script during the band’s American leg of the 2022 Great Hits tour. “It’s his story to tell, but yeah, I guess if I could paraphrase, his children needed a father and his wife needed a husband,” Danny, 42, told the Sunday World before a performance in Ireland. “He’s been the engine of The Script for such a long time, [I told him] that, ‘If you want to take a bit of time out for your family you are more than welcome to, and I insist on you going and doing it'”

Danny added, “He took a little bit of time off. You get refreshed, then you come back with a new zest for life. And I believe it was the best thing that could have happened for all of us.”

Mark’s Parents had No Idea Their Son Was A Famous Musician

“My dad passed away when I was 14 and mum died two years ago. She was the reason we came back to Ireland,” Mark told The Irish Mirror (via The Sun) in 2008. “We signed our record deal in America then moved home to record the album because she had a stroke.”

“The lads came back with me,” he further recalled. “I have a small studio, more like a shed, at the back of the James Street house where I grew up. It was right next to the hospital so I was able to go in and do nightshifts with my mum, write lyrics and then come home and write and record more.” He noted that his mother was able to hear a few of the band’s songs.

Danny Was Going To Join Pink With The Script On Her 2023 Tour

Before his death, Danny along with The Script signed up to be the opening act for a few shows in Pink‘s highly-anticipated tour. She has several concerts lined up for the United Kingdom before kicking off the North American portion of her Summer Carnival 2023 tour in July. Her opening acts include Brandi Carlile, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, and DJ KidCutUp.

Danny Wrote Music Outside The Script

As many artists do, Danny wrote music that wasn’t just for him and his band. According to his All Music profile, the talented guitarist composed music for Josh Groban, David Guetta, the late pop singer Aaron Carter, a capella group Straight No Chaser, and more.