Mara Agrait: 5 Things To Know About The New ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Arrival

A new arrival is hitting the beach on the Nov. 14 episode of 'Bachelor in Paradise.' Get to know Mara Agrait here.

November 14, 2022
Image Credit: ABC

  • With four rose ceremonies already past, Mara Agrait is one of the late arrivals to the beach on season 8 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’
  • She was previously on season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’
  • Mara was eliminated from ‘The Bachelor’ after openly questioning some of the other women to Clayton Echard.

Mara Agrait is coming to Bachelor in Paradise! A preview for the show’s Nov. 14 episode shows Mara arriving after Rodney Mathews’ exit. The show’s current cast members are upset about Rodney being dumped by Eliza Isichei and leaving the show, so the vibes are down as Mara makes her grand entrance. Learn more about Mara with five facts below.

1. What Happened To Mara on ‘The Bachelor’?

Mara was a contestant on season 26 of The Bachelor with Clayton Echard. Mara was eliminated during week 6 after a feud with Sarah Hamrick. Mara told Clayton that she wasn’t sure Sarah was ready to commit to an engagement and marriage after the show. Clayton still wound up keeping Sarah around, but Sarah confronted Mara about the accusations. After the first, Mara was eliminated at the rose ceremony, while Sarah was sent home during her next date when other women also voiced similar concerns about her.

2. What Does Mara do?

Mara’s ABC bio lists her career as an “entrepreneur,” and her LinkedIn reveals that she works as Director of Development at SilverSmart Tech. Mara said she became an entrepreneur after working as an Executive Assistant to CEOs of numerous companies in New York City. Mara and her father created SilverSmart Tech, a technology education program.

“The course teaches the benefits of technology through hands-on activities, peer interaction and practical application,” Mara says of the program, which is targeted towards Baby Boomers hoping to expand their technological expertise. “We offer basic to advanced courses in social connections, internet safety, health & wellness management and life enrichment.” The company was launched in 2018 in Florida.

Mara Agrait on season 26 of 'The Bachelor.' (ABC)

Mara also appears to work for an event planning company, A Great Event Company, which she tags in her Instagram bio.

3. Where Is Mara From?

Mara was born in Puerto Rico and moved to the United States with her family when she was young, according to her ABC bio. Now, Mara calls New Jersey home, although her company is based in Florida.

4. Where Did Mara Go To College?

Mara graduated from Rutger’s University in New Jersey with a Bachelor’s Degree in Communication & Psychology in 2011. She went on to major in Hospitality Management and Event Planning at the Institute of Culinary Education. The two-year program ended in 2014.

Mara meeting Clayton on night one of filming. (ABC)

5. Mara Loves To Travel

In addition to working hard, Mara also loves traveling in her spare time. She has an entire Instagram page dedicated to her travels. “On the ultimate adventure with my dog and my van exploring all this land has to offer,” Mara explains in the Instagram bio. She shares photos of the places she’s visited on this page.

