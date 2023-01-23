Madison Johnson: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant

Madison Johnson is a contestant on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor, hoping to find love with Zach Shallcross.

She owns a marketing business for medical aesthetic companies.

Madison has two younger sisters who she is extremely close with, one of whom she filed for custody of in 2018.

Zach Shallcross will meet 30 women on night one of The Bachelor, including 26-year-old Madison Johnson. “Madison hopes to meet an honest, empathetic, loyal man with a caring family,” her ABC bio reads. “Madison has worked extremely hard to get to such a great place in life and says she is more than ready to find someone to share it with. She is serious about finding love on this journey.”

Zach has also been open about how serious he is about finding a wife on the show. His season has been teased as one of the most “emotional” in the show’s history. Learn more about Madison below:

1. Madison Johnson owns her own business

Madison is the founder and CEO of MJM Consulting Inc. The company is a marketing agency for companies in the medical aesthetic space. Before owning her own company, Madison worked as the marketing manager for the Rejuv Medical Aesthetic Clinic in Fargo, North Dakota, according to LinkedIn. She used the experience to start consulting on her own, according to the MJM Consulting website. She founded her company in March 2020. “I realized just how bad the aesthetic industry needed qualified digital marketing individuals who knew all things marketing and cared about the value of each dollar spent on marketing,” Madison explained.

2. Where did Madison go to college?

Madison received her Bachelors degree in Communication from Western Michigan University in 2017. She then went onto the Communications Masters program at Western Michigan University, but left after one year and transferred to North Dakota State University. Madison received her Masters Degree in Digital Communication and Media/Multimedia from NDSU in 2019. During Madison’s time at Western Michigan, she worked as a Marketing Specialist and a research and teaching assistant. She was also a presidential scholar .

3. Madison has full custody of her teenage sister

Madison has two younger sisters, Meaghan Johnson and Myah Johnson. She has been open on Instagram about how close she is with both of her sisters. In 2018, after completing one year of her Masters program at Western Michigan, Madison moved back home to North Dakota to care for her youngest sister, Myah, who was still a minor. She did not publicly reveal what led to her decision to become Myah’s caretaker, but did open up about the process.

“I will be moving heading home to take on a new role in this peanut’s life,” she wrote on Instagram in April 2018. “There isn’t an obstacle I wouldn’t tackle or challenge I wouldn’t face to see you and Meaghan smile. Against all odds and despite all the obstacles, we are going to make it.” In a Christmas Day 2018 Instagram post, Madison confirmed that she was filing for custody of Myah.

She expanded on her custody journey in a Feb. 2020 Instagram post, revealing that she received all the final paperwork that gave her custody of Myah one year prior (Feb. 2019). “Although it has been almost two years since I moved home to take care of her, we are still adjusting,” Madison wrote. “I’m still figuring out what it takes to be a sister-mom. She’s still figuring out how to be a sister-daughter. We have both made mistakes. A lot of tears have been cried trying to figure out this new norm and I don’t know if we ever will. We were dealt a bad hand but I wouldn’t trade this crazy life for the world.” Myah graduated high school in May 2022, according to an Instagram post.

4. Madison had major surgery as an infant

“Fun fact, I have a 6 inch scar on my stomach from having 20 percent of my small intestine taken out when I was 7 weeks old,” Madison wrote in an Oct. 2020 Instagram post. She proudly posed in a crop top to show off the scar in the photo.

5. How old is Madison?

Madison Johnson was 26 years old when she filmed The Bachelor in the fall of 2022. She lives in North Dakota.