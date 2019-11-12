Lil Reese: 5 Things To Know About The Chicago Rapper, 26, Who Was Reportedly Shot

So sad! Gun violence in Chicago reportedly has come for rapper Lil Reese, who was allegedly shot on Nov. 11. We’ve got five things to know about him and what his condition is.

Rap fans are praying for Lil Reese, the Chicago rapper, who was reportedly shot in broad daylight on Nov. 11 in the city’s south side. Local TV news chopper video showed police activity around the area of 167th and Pulaski about 40 minutes from downtown Chicago in the Country Club Park area and Lil Reese soon became the top trending Twitter topic. Local Chicago TV new station ABC7 reports that a local hospital has identified the rapper as a patient. Country Club Park police officials told the station they arrived at the crime scene to find blood in a car’s driver’s seat and that witnesses said a man took the victim from the car. Lil Reese was only ID’d once the police began calling around area hospitals according to the station. The 26-year-old is still reportedly among the living — albeit in critical condition according to TMZ — as his friend and occasional collaborator Lil Durk tweeted, “Reese good,” with a big blue heart emoji. Here’s five things to know about Lil Reese.

1. Lil Reese is his stage name.

His real name is Tavares Taylor. Other nicknames include Reese Money and the Grim Reaper.

2. Lil Reese is a lifelong Chicago resident and a dad

He was born in the city on January 6, 1993 and raised on the city’s south side. He has a daughter named Aubri Taylor.

3. Lil Reese is best known for his collaborations with fellow Chicago south-sider Chief Keef.

In 2012 he was featured on Keef’s hit single “I Don’t Like” which garnered Reese plenty of attention in the rap world. He was also a featured artist on 2014’s “Bang Like Chop” by Young Chop along with Chief Keef. Lil Reese dropped two of his own singles in 2012, “Us” and “Traffic” which featured pal Chief Keef. “Us” ended up getting remixed with Rick Ross and Drake and appeared on Rick’s mixtape The Black Bar Mitzvah. Lil Reese has also collaborated with the late Fredo Santana, Juelz Santana and Waka Flocka Flame among other artists.

Reese good 💙 — DURKIOOO🦅 (@lildurk) November 12, 2019

4. Lil Reese has six mixtapes.

In 2012 he dropped his debut mixtape Don’t Like. His most recent release is 2018’s Get Back Gang. He also has two EP’s to his name, 2017’s Supa Vultures with Lil Durk and 2018’s Normal Backwrds.

5. Lil Reese has had some run-ins with the law.

In 2010 he pleaded guilty to burglary charges and got two years probation. In 2013 was booked with motor vehicle theft after not being able to prove to the Chicago P.D. that the BMW he was driving was his. That charge was later dismissed. Also in 2013 he was arrested for marijuana possession.