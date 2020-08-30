Leslie H. Freas: 5 Things To Know About Linda Hamilton’s Twin Dead At 63

Linda Hamilton’s twin sister, Leslie H. Freas, sadly ‘passed away unexpectedly’ last Saturday in Mount Laurel, New Jersey. Here are five things you should know about her.

Leslie H. Freas, Linda Hamilton‘s twin sister, died at the age of 63 in her home state of New Jersey last Saturday, Aug. 22. The look-alike of the actress “passed away unexpectedly”, according to an obituary in the Burlington County Times, which announced her death, but the cause has not yet been revealed. She is survived by her children, Ashley, Adam, and Kendall, sisters Laura Hamilton and Linda, brother Ford Hamilton, her stepbrother, Jeffrey Payne, and grandchildren, Luna Bo and Ollie.

Linda has yet to publicly speak out about her sister’s death.

Here are five things you should know about Leslie and her life.

1. She worked as an ER nurse. Unlike her sister, who worked as an actress in popular films like Terminator, Leslie chose to work in the medical field. After taking on the challenges of the ER, she “ultimately transitioned to working as a hospice nurse later in her career”, her obituary said.

2. She loved to fish. As an avid fisherwoman throughout her years, she “was not shy about out-fishing anyone who joined her.”

3. At the time of her death, she had lived in Mount Laurel, NJ for 35 years. She was born and raised in Salisbury, MD with Linda and the rest of their family before she switched states and made a home base.

4. She appeared in Linda’s iconic film, Terminator 2: Judgment Day. Leslie worked as a body double for Linda’s character Sarah Connor in several scenes of the James Cameron-directed film. Some of the scenes included the apocalyptic dream sequence and when the villain T-1000 cyborg imitates Sarah.

5. She seemed to be very close with Linda. She showed up to the premiere of Terminator 2: Judgement Day in 1991 and took several pics with Linda on the red carpet. They wore matching black outfits and held each other with big smiles while posing for photographers.