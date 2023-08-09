Laura Bileskalne: 5 Things To Know About The ‘Below Deck Down Under’ Star Who Was Fired

Laura Bileskalne was a crew member on ‘Below Deck Down Under.’

Laura was fired from the show during the August 7, 2023 episode.

Laura had an inappropriate reaction to Luke Jones climbing into someone’s bed naked without consent.

Laura Bileskalne was one of the two Below Deck Down Under crew members who were fired from the Bravo show on the episode that aired August 7. Laura lost her job due to her reaction to an inappropriate incident involving her fellow crew members Luke Jones and Margot Sisson. Luke was naked and got into Margot’s bed without her consent, resulting in his firing. Laura was fired for how she handled the incident and for her behavior toward deckhand Adam Kodra.

After the situation aired on television, Laura released an apology on her Instagram. Here is everything you need to know about Laura and her firing from Below Deck Down Under.

Laura is from Latvia.

Laura is from Riga, Latvia, according her Bravo TV bio. Latvia is located in Northern Europe, near Lithuania and Russia.

Laura has 3 years of experience in yachting.

Laura worked on a yacht for three years before she was cast on Below Deck Down Under. In her Bravo bio, Laura said her favorite place she’s ever chartered to was Key West, Florida.

Laura joined Below Deck Down Under in season 2.

Laura was one of the new cast members on Below Deck Down Under season 2. She replaced Tumi Mhlongo as the 2nd Stewardess. Laura and her fellow crew members charted the “Northern Sun” yacht in Australia. She was on the first seven episodes before she was fired.

Laura set her Instagram on private.

Laura set her Instagram to private after the episode where she was fired aired on August 7. She has over 7,000 followers on Instagram. In her bio, Laura lists some of her passions including wine, food, and traveling. She also has her two food Instagrams included in her bio.

Laura apologized for the incident.

Laura got herself into hot water for defending Luke after he nearly sexually assaulted Margot. She told Margot she was sad Luke got fired by Captain Jason Chambers and said she didn’t think it was fair, which made Margot uncomfortable. Aesha Scott reported Laura to Captain Jason who promptly fired her. Laura had also gone into Adam Kodra’s bed and tried massaging him without his consent the same night of the Luke-Margot incident.

Before setting her IG to private, Laura shared an apology to both Adam and Margot. “My sincere apologies to Adam, I did not realize I made him feel uncomfortable and no one should be put in that position,” Laura wrote. She also said, “And to Margot to not been able to empathize. I was 29 when the show was filmed, 30 was my life-changer. I am 31 now and I am watching it as all of you, an entertainment show.”