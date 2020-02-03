Kelley Flanagan: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant Who Met Peter Before Filming

As Kelley Flanagan and Peter Weber’s connection continues to grow on season 24 of ‘The Bachelor,’ get to know more about the 27-year-old attorney here.

Peter Weber had an immediate connection with a few of the women on his season of The Bachelor — including Kelley Flanagan! Peter and Kelley actually met before filming started. The two bumped into each other in a Los Angeles hotel lobby over the summer, while Peter was celebrating his high school reunion and Kelley was attending a wedding. At the time, Kelley was considering going on The Bachelor, and she took the random meeting as a ‘sign from God’ that she should do it. Now, she and Peter have been hitting it off, and she’s made it through three rose ceremonies already! Here’s more to know about Kelley:

1. She’s well-educated. Kelley attended the University of Alabama from 2010 until 2014. She graduated with her Bachelor’s Degree in Marketing and was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. During her time at Alabama, she worked as a Campus Liaison for a clothing brand called Serengetee, and also served as a Global Ambassador for the Semester at Sea program. After finishing undergraduate school, Kelley went to law school at Chicago-Kent College of Law at the Illinois Institute of Technology. She received her J.D. in 2017.

2. She’s an attorney. Kelley works as an attorney at FB Tax Management in Chicago, Illinois. She began her job there in Nov. 2018. The company — Flanagan Bilton — is a “national property tax law firm specializing in lowering property taxes for all types of commercial real estate,” according to Kelley’s LinkedIn. The firm is her father’s company.

3. She was previously in a long distance relationship. Kelley’s last relationship was with a man who lived in Jordan. She was traveling to the Middle East one or two times a month to see her boyfriend, and even considered moving there at one point.

4. She loves to travel. Kelley is a self-proclaimed travel lover. She has been to 26 different countries and loves to document her trips on social media.

5. She has some intense food allergies. Kelley is allergic to both gluten and dairy. Yikes!