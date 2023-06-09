Jordan Roemmele: 5 Things About Adrian Grenier’s Wife Who Just Gave Birth To Their 1st Child

Adrian Grenier is an actor known for his roles on Entourage, The Devil Wears Prada, and more.

He and Jordan Roemmele got married in 2022.

The couple announced on Jun. 8, 2023, that they welcomed their first child, a son, just a “few weeks” ago.

Adrian Grenier is most famous for his role as Vincent Chase on HBO’s Entourage. The 46-year-old New Mexico native won a new legion of fans starring in the Mark Wahlberg-produced series — but he already had a solid following by starring in 1999’s Drive Me Crazy with Melissa Joan Hart and subsequently playing the hunk in the accompanying music video with Britney Spears! He then cemented his status as a leading heartthrob when he won the part of Anne Hathaway’s boyfriend in the 2006 iconic comedy Devil Wears Prada.

Since the end of Entourage in 2011 — with a movie version out in 2015 — Adrian has kept a low profile in the on-screen acting category. He’s been focusing on working behind the camera and giving his time to many philanthropic efforts, including launching a sustainable lifestyle brand called SHFT.

Also in the works was a romance with Jordan Roemmele, whom Adrian eloped with in June 2022. Most recently, the loved-up pair announced the birth of their son, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, on Jun. 8, 2023. “We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago. In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space,” the couple captioned the carousel of photos of Jordan’s baby bump. “We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.” Find out all about the beauty who stole the handsome actor’s heart amid the exciting baby news, below!

Adrian & Jordan’s Marriage Was A Surprise

The pair decided to get hitched on a whim while they were in the gorgeous land of Morocco during a holiday with their closest friends. “It wasn’t planned,” Adrian told People of the surprise nuptials. “We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco.”

The Couple Said ‘I Do’ With String For Rings

Since the nuptials were a last-minute idea, Adrian and Jordan were quite unprepared. One of the most important parts of the ceremony had to be improvised, much like the rest of it: the wedding rings! “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn’t have rings so used string for rings,” Adrian told the outlet.

A Friend Got Ordained Over His Cell Phone To Marry The Couple

Speaking of improvisation, another aspect that had to be winged was an officiant to wed Adrian and Jordan! Fortunately, the crowd had wifi in the Atlas Mountains! Adrian told the news source that his musician friend RY X “got ordained on his cell phone at dinner — good thing we had wifi — in order to officiate the wedding, and then sang beautifully after that.”

The Couple Were First Linked In 2017

While the couple are extremely low-key with their relationship, it has been reported that they started off the red-hot romance back in 2017. According to their Instagram accounts, they have recently moved to Austin, TX and have spoken out about starting a wildlife sanctuary.

Jordan Calls Her Husband ‘Endless Magic’

Taking to her Instagram on June 24, 2022, the gorgeous new bride shared a photo album of the fantastical wedding in Morocco. Alongside the stunning snaps, she wrote, “I am so proud of our journey. I am elated to call you my husband and to live a life infused with your endless magic. I’m honored to love you & be loved by you. I respect the work you have done, all the things you have laid down and picked up in order to love me better. I am in awe of you in every moment; the way you love, give, and interact with the world. Your magnetic presence brings joy to those around you.”