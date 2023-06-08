Adrian Grenier & Wife Jordan Roemmele Welcome Their First Baby Together: ‘Exquisite’

Adrian Grenier, 46, is a first-time dad! The Hollywood heartthrob and his wife, Jordan Roemmele, took to Instagram on Jun. 8 to share the news of their bundle of joy “a few weeks” after his arrival. “We are happy to announce the arrival of our son who was born a few weeks ago. In an instant… Our hearts have expanded beyond infinite space,” the couple captioned the carousel of photos of Jordan’s baby bump. “We are cultivating our world now to preserve his innocence, his magic, and to leave enough quiet space to hear and encourage his roar.”

More so, Adrian and his wife added that they are “blissed out” over their little man’s arrival, while they also revealed his name! “We couldn’t be more blissed out, spending the next weeks in divine solitude, mother, father and child,” their statement went on. “We want to make sure to give our baby an easeful transition from spirit world to this one. All rejoice this gift to the world, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, our exquisite golden one, welcome earth side!”

In the first slide, the proud new dad cradled his then-pregnant wife in his arms as they both gazed lovingly at her growing belly. The blonde beauty rocked a matching lounge suit that featured a brown bra top and matching sweat pants. Adrian added to the casual cozy vibes by rocking a white t-shirt and simply green trousers. Both of the new parents were noticeably barefoot, as they took in the tender moment ahead of Seiko’s arrival.

Soon after The Devil Wears Prada star shared the photo with his 702K followers, many of them flooded the comments with notes of congratulations and more. “Congrats y’all! Welcome back Seiko,” one fan wrote, while another added, “Awww. Congrats you two!!!” A separate fan was quick to note the meaning of their son’s name in Japanese. “The name Seiko is primarily a gender-neutral name of Japanese origin that means Accomplish, Truth, Child,” the admirer sweetly penned.

Jordan and the actor secretly got married in Morocco last June. “It wasn’t planned,” Adrian told PEOPLE at the time of their nuptials. “We eloped in the Atlas Mountains while on vacation with friends in Morocco.” He added that they did not have wedding bands and opted to use string. “We embraced the serendipity of the moment and made the decision to tie the knot — literally, we didn’t have rings so used string for rings,” the proud hubby gushed. “We were with a group of incredible friends, all of whom immediately rallied behind us and embraced the spontaneity of the moment. They put in so much love and effort to create a wedding from thin air.” He and his wife were first linked in 2017 and got married five years later.