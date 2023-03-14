Jess Girod: 5 Things To Know About ‘The Bachelor’ Contestant

Jess Girod was a contestant on season 27 of ‘The Bachelor.’

She was eliminated ahead of hometown dates after she and Zach were not on the same page about their relationship.

Jess lives and works in Florida as a Merchandise Coordinator.

Jess Girod may have been eliminated from The Bachelor, but she still became a fan-favorite for her sweet personality and love of body glitter throughout the season. For the first time since her elimination, Jess will return to the show on March 14’s Women Tell All, where she’ll get to confront Zach Shallcross for the first time since their breakup. Jess was sent home on the March 6 episode after she questioned Zach about why she was the only person who hadn’t gotten a one-on-one date yet.

Zach tried to assure Jess that he still felt strongly about their relationship and that a one-on-one didn’t matter. However, she did not feel like he was fighting for her and their relationship in the way that she deserved. “Is it so crazy to want the guy I’m supposed to marry to take me on a date?” Jess wondered. They mutually parted ways, and Jess left in tears. Learn more about the 23-year-old below.

1. What Does Jess Do?

Jess works as Merchandise Coordinator in the Women’s Contemporary division at Neiman Marcus Group in Orlando, Florida, according to her LinkedIn. She has been with the company since Jan. 2022. Before that, she briefly worked as an Anesthesia Consultant for seven months. Her previous job was more related to her current position, as she served as a Sales Rep for Tally & Fin from Aug. 2019 until May 2021.

2. Where Did Jess Go To School?

Jess attended Florida State University and graduated in 2021 with a degree in Retail Entrepreneurship and Merchandising. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority, where she served as the Fundraising Coordinator and VP of New Member Education. “FSU thank you for being the sweetest home filled with the greatest memories and friends,” Jess wrote on Instagram in March 2021, in honor of her graduation. “Four years just wasn’t enough with you!

3. How Old Is Jess?

Jess was one of the younger women on this season of The Bachelor. She was just 23 years old when they filmed the show in the fall of 2022. However, she celebrated her 24th birthday in February 2023. Despite being so young, Jess knew she was ready to find love. “She is mature, knows what she wants in a partner and doesn’t want to settle for anything less than her soulmate,” Jess’ ABC bio reveals. “Jess describes herself as a hopeless romantic and is ready for her fairytale romance worthy of a Taylor Swift song.”

4. What Nationality Is Jess?

Jess is Puerto Rican. “Jess comes from a big Puerto Rican family and hopes Zach is ready for her to spice up his life,” her ABC bio says.

5. Jess Was A Cheerleader

Although Jess traded in her pom-poms for a sorority in college, she was a member of her high school cheerleading team, according to posts on Instagram. “Oh, how I’m going to miss Friday night band dances,” she captioned one Instagram photo from her senior year of HS.