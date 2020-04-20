Jamie Gabrielle: 5 Things About ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart’ Star Who’s In A Love Triangle

After just one episode of ‘The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart,’ Jamie Gabrielle found herself in the midst of a love triangle — and BOTH guys are still around for week two!

Jamie Gabrielle hit it off with both Trevor Holmes AND Ryan Neal on the premiere episode of The Bachelor: Listen To Your Heart. She and Ryan even got to go on a romantic date and record a song together. However, despite the fact that they hit it off on the date, Jamie’s heart was with Trevor, and she gave him her rose at the first rose ceremony. Luckily, Ryan was saved by Rudi Gutierrez, who gave him her rose after not forming a connection with anyone else. Now, Jamie will have to deal with the fallout during the show’s April 20 episode. Here’s more to know about her:

1. She goes to college for music. Jamie has pursuing music since she was young, and she even attends the Berklee College of Music in Massachusetts, where she majors in songwriting. Her LinkedIn page notes that she is looking for any opportunity in songwriting, performance and the music business. After graduating, Jamie’s goal is to fulfill her aspirations of being a musician, and prove to her family that she can make a career out of music.

2. She’s done charity work. At Berklee, Jamie has worked as an Annual Giving Assistant since 2017, according to her LinkedIn page. This position requires her to “support the activities and initiatives of the Annual Giving Programs” at the college. She also previous worked for The Valerie Fund in New Jersey, and helped raise money for kids with cancer and blood disorders.

3. She sings pop/country music. Jamie is pop/country music singer has covered songs by artists like Demi Lovato, Lauren Alaina and more. She currently lives in Nashville.

4. She plays guitar. In addition to being able to sing, Jamie can also play guitar. “Jamie is the sweet, fun-loving girl next door who knows her way around a six-string guitar,” her ABC bio reads.

5. She has one sister. Jamie grew up in New Jersey with her two parents and a sister. If her Instagram page is any indication, she’s very close with her sis, who works as a DJ in NYC.